"It's just supposed to be a meme": Twitch streamer Quin69 explains his reasoning behind misogynistic remarks

A day after being Twitch banned, Quintin "Quin69" took to Twitter to explain and justify his statements. This is the streamer's third ban from the live streaming platform.
Content warning: Mentions of violence, assault, child ab*se and misogyny.
Quin69 responds to Twitch ban, explains his reasoning
The Twitch streamer was accordingly banned for hateful conduct following a clip from a recent stream. He was clipped out-of-context, appearing to encourage violence against women with a misogynistic remark:
"Oh my god, bro. And the issue with women is, no one punches them in the head."
In an attempt to give further context to the situation, Quin69 revealed further clips from the stream in which he was reacting to miscellaneous videos from the subreddit, r/Cringetopia.
The first video he reacted to was of a non-physical altercation between two people at the gas station. An individual had cut the line at a one-way gas station and was yelling obscenities at the person who had called them out.
Quintin disagreed vehemently with the individual who had cut the line and even suggested violence as the solution to the problem:
"This guy hasn't been punched in the f****** head. He needs a little bit of negative conditioning so he can learn from this experience. He needs to be assaulted, like, maybe just once, maybe twice. And then he will learn..."
In the next video, a Facebook blogger was seen demanding money from a drive-thru worker. Quintin felt that women were more prone to turning into 'Karens' - an archetype for an entitled, demanding woman - because they do not face punishment for their actions (in his eyes):
"Oh my god, bro. And the issue with women is, no one punches them in the head, right, because they're women so then they don't even get to learn that life lesson which is why they turn into Karens. They can't even be conditioned to not act like a massive c***."
He discussed "negative conditioning," although what he truly meant was positive punishment. Positive punishment is a psychological conditioning technique that requires introducing an undesirable stimulus (like assault) in order to discourage 'bad' behavior.
In this instance, Quin69 believes that child ab*se would be the answer to preventing more "kids that have done s*** like this" as seen in the video above.
Every time he had a hot take during the supposedly out-of-context clips, the word 'meme' would flash over the screen. He explained that he was simply joking around, and his words were not to be taken so seriously:
"It's not supposed to be sexist, it's just supposed to be a meme."
Viewers react
A lot of viewers disagreed with Quin69's hot takes, especially with the fact that he had tried to justify his views by labeling them as just 'memes' in order avoid the repercussions of his jokes in bad taste. They also felt that the in-context clips did not make his case any better than when everything was out-of-context.
During his response video, Quin69 stressed what he felt were the differences between male and female upbringings, and a lot of viewers took issue with that. They contested that his explanation only fueled his misogynistic takes, and his usage of 'females' but not 'males' took away any credibility he may have had with his point.
Several people directed their attention to Quintin's usage and explanation of "negative conditioning." They felt that it is practically an outdated practice, and nothing will ever justify the violence the Twitch streamer had attempted to condone.
Fans and friends demonstrated disappointment towards the streamer and attempted to sway him to go back to his usual content rather than waste time making controversial takes.
Quin69's current ban is said to last 14 days, so he has approximately two weeks before he can return to his platform.