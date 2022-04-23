Why was Quin69 banned from Twitch?

Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" was banned from Twitch on April 23, 2022. He has now been banned three times from the platform throughout his livestreaming career.

Though an official reason from the streamer has not yet been revealed, several speculative reasons have been provided by the community members for Quin69's recent ban.

Twitch community speculates the reason for Quin69's third ban

Fans of the streaming community were not surprised to see the New Zealander getting banned from the platform. Several speculative reasons started to pop up following the announcement of Quin's third ban from the purple platform.

One of the speculated reasons that led to the World of Warcraft gamer's ban was of him performing a questionable gesture on stream on April 16.

A YouTube clip can be viewed below for more context:

In the 28-second long clip, the 31-year-old content creator seemingly performed a "China salute." A Reddit thread featuring this clip went viral last week and fans were shocked to see Quin's actions on stream.

Some of the initial reactions from the fans were along these lines:

Many Redditors felt that Quin has become extremely controversial in the past year.

Some argued that Quin has always been like this and provided some of his past controversial shenanigans.

Redditor LaNague providing their take on the streamer's content (Image via Reddit/r/LivestreamFail)

Many fans were prepared to see Quin getting banned from the platform for 30 days.

Another Redditor thought Quin might be indefinitely suspended for his actions.

Some of them provided another clip of the streamer that might have gotten him banned from the platform. In the clip, Quin made some offensive comments. The clip in the talks has now been deleted from Twitch.

Another speculated reason for his recent ban revolved around his comments on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

All the reasons mentioned above are highly speculative as no official statement regarding the streamer's ban has been made public. The streamer's ban duration is unknown at the time of writing this article.

Quin69's past bans on Twitch

Quin was banned for 14 days at the onset of the year when he made misogynistic comments on his stream.

According to Twitch's official statement, the content creator was banned for promoting, encouraging, or facilitating the discrimination or denigration of a group of people based on their protected characteristics.

Quin @quinrex I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at twitch basically thinks that I hate women.



obviously I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well. I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at twitch basically thinks that I hate women.obviously I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well. https://t.co/eraqqmy6JQ

Fast forward a month later, the Twitch content creator was yet again banned from the platform.

That time around, Quin stated that he was banned on Twitch for showing an explicit image on his stream.

