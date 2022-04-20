Asmongold provides opinion on World of Warcraft: Dragonflight reveal

Asmongold has reacted to the announcement of the upcoming expansion of the hugely popular World of Warcraft.

On April 19, Blizzard Entertainment revealed the latest expansion of the game, titled World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It is supposed to be the ninth expansion of the ever-growing MMORPG series.

After the reveal showcase concluded, Asmongold spent a lot of time analyzing and talking about the next chapter of WoW. The Twitch streamer praised Blizzard's efforts to listen to the community and adapt the title after hearing what fans had to say.

Asmongold thinks World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is headed in right direction

Blizzard hosted an hour-long announcement event that focused on revealing details surrounding the upcoming expansion. Asmongold watched the entire event on stream and provided his thoughts regarding WoW: Dragonflight.

After analyzing everything revealed during the event, the MMORPG guru laid out his opinions about the latest expansion. The online sensation mentioned:

"As somebody who has played WoW. You know, I've played WoW since Vanilla and everything; like, what are my overall impressions of the expansion?"

According to him, Dragonflight seems to be going in the right direction, and he praised for its upcoming features:

"Like, this is exactly, like everything that they said are the things that I would've wanted. There's nothing that they really mentioned that I am like, oh, this is not that great."

The content creator then mentioned that he was unsure about the upcoming overhaul of the gear and item crafting system by saying:

"I am skeptical about the quality system in crafting. I don't really know how that's going to go. I am not sure yet, but I am glad to see them trying ideas."

As a concluding remark, the One True King (OTK) co-founding member opined:

"I think that is what it comes down to."

He then took a look at some of the concept art of the Primalist Raid Tier Set.

Fans react to streamer's verdict on upcoming World of Warcraft expansion

Followers present in the streamer's Twitch chat had a divisive reaction towards the reveal of the expansion. Some thought WoW: Dragonflight looked like a good game, while others thought the series was going in a completely different direction.

There is no release date for the multiplayer game's ninth expansion. However, the Classic servers for the fan-favorite, World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King, will be released in 2022.

