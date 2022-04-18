Mizkif claims his mental health has “gone completely and utterly downhill since 2018”

The One True King (OTK) co-founding member Matthew "Mizkif" spoke about his mental health struggles during his most recent stream.

After hosting a special Easter Sunday broadcast featuring a wide array of famous streamers, Mizkif interacted with his viewers in the final phase of his stream and mentioned how his mental health started to deteriorate after 2018.

After opening Microsoft Paint onto his stream to draw a timeline of events from 2018 to 2022, Mizkif revealed:

"My mental health has completely and utterly gone downhill since 2018. It's just the truth."

Mizkif considered quitting his Twitch due to its impact on his mental health

VOD for the clip is unavailable on Twitch. It can be viewed on YouTube. Timestamp: 07:18:54

Mizkif is one of the most entertaining personalities on the purple platform and is known for being goofy and wholesome. It is rare to see him talk about serious topics surrounding his personal and mental health.

During the latter half of his recent Easter stream, the Twitch streamer was browsing his subreddit and reacted to some of the threads made by his community members.

He found himself reacting to a post titled "Anyone else notice how much happier Miz has been lately? It makes me so happy to see". Seeing this, Mizkif decided to let his viewers know how he has been feeling mentally over the past few years.

He opened up Microsoft Paint and drew a rough timeline. He began by explaining his mental state and mentioned that it has been going downhill since 2018.

Speaking a bit more about this sensitive topic, the Twitch content creator said:

"You would think that money has solved all my problems; money does make things easier but money does not help your mental problems. It just doesn't."

The Austin, Texas native justified his statement by saying:

"You can't replace mental, you can't do it. There's no machine that I can buy for two million dollars that puts my brain into a tube and all of a sudden it comes out squeaky clean. That's what it is. You know what I mean?"

The OTK member then switched to talking about his situation back in 2018 when he had just graduated from college:

"But here in 2018, what happened? I was in school. I had just finished college, my brain was like really well rounded and s**t and I still had my Adderall. Just f***ing POGGERS (Twitch emoticon), right? But you know, I was really just in school, so my brain was good!"

He then spoke about the effects of streaming and creating content for his viewers on his mental health:

"But then as time went on, more and more of my streaming and stress life, my brain melted, and pretty much, my worst mental health was in around November and December. I don't really remember. It was really f***ing bad man."

The Twitch star mentioned how he planned on quitting his livestreaming career:

"Not that I would quit Twitch, I said to myself I don't want to do this forever and I was like, planning on quitting before 30 and when I say quitting, I mean, I am done! I mean, I am not doing this s**t or coming back once in a while. I mean I am done. It's the truth."

He continued to talk about this subject for a while, after which he played Mario Kart 8 for the entirety of his stream.

Mizkif is one of the most famous content creators on the platform who started his streaming career back in 2017. Since then, he has gone on to become a huge personality and currently has 1.9 million followers on his Twitch channel.

Edited by R. Elahi