Mizkif spins a fortune wheel on stream and ends up gifting 10,000 subscriptions

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo hosted a livestream earlier today where he somehow ended up finding himself in a peculiar situation.

Trying to provide new and unique content to his viewers, Mizkif spun a mystery wheel. The wheel had a range of numbers, and he would be required to gift the exact number of subscriptions, with regard to where the wheel stopped, to his viewers.

Coincidentally, the fortune wheel ended up pointing at the highest number, which happened to be 10,000. After realizing what he had got himself into, the Twitch streamer was left dumbfounded.

Mizkif spins the wheel and instantly regrets it

VOD for the clip begins at 05:12:03; the first block quote starts at 05:11:07.

The One True King co-founding member had been livestreaming for around five hours, during which he reacted to a plethora of content that was suggested to him by his Twitch chat members.

A fellow Twitch streamer Erobb221 hosted the streamer's channel by raiding him with 4502 viewers. Questioning Erobb221's decision to randomly host his channel, Mizkif hopped onto the former's subreddit to see what was going on.

After spending a few minutes learning and researching, the popular streamer realized that Erobb221's viewers were striking against him because he'd promised to gift them subscriptions after spinning a wheel on his stream.

Taking matters into his hands, the Texas-based streamer took out his own fortune wheel and rallied his viewers by saying:

You know what? We'll honor the wheel because that's what we do here.

He positioned the wheel in front of his camera and declared:

Alright. Whatever number this lands on, I'll gift the subs, right now!

The Twitch streamer then zoomed in and focused on the wheel to offer a clearer picture. Not wasting any more time, Mizkif said the following and spun the wheel:

See Erobb? This is how you do it, man. Like, I don't know what you're trying to do over here.

The streamer's cute cat named Chompy joined the stream and positioned himself next to the wheel. The wheel, meanwhile, continued to spin for a few moments more.

When it eventually came to a stop, the streamer realized that he might be in trouble now. Mizkif expressed his shock as the wheel had decided he was going to gift 10,000 subscriptions.

The only thing he could say was:

What! What the f**k! Oh my god!

Presenting an overly dramatic reaction to the situation, Mizkif spun the wheel yet again out of frustration. The stream went black, and fans soon could only see his introduction screen.

His chat went berserk after processing what the streamer had to do. Lacari came from the other room to check in on the streamer and showed his concern. Still in shock, the OTK co-founder said:

Dude, call Erobb. Call Erobb, wherever he is. I am calling.

Soon enough, most of the house members came to check in on the streamer and look at what was going on with him.

He explained his situation to everyone else, and most of them went on to poke fun at his situation and encouraged him to gift 10,000 subscriptions.

Fans express their opinion regarding the streamer's content

Viewers on Reddit seemed skeptical that the streamer would end up spending close to $50,000 to gift 10,000 subs.

A few fans tried to explain the mechanics behind this.

Many fans found it hilarious when the wheel spun out of control, falling off the table, and Chompy ran away.

It is yet to be seen if Mizkif will stay true to his promise of gifting a hefty amount of 10,000 subscriptions to his viewers. If he does not, then there is a possibility that his viewers may go on strike in a manner similar to what Erobb221's viewers did.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh