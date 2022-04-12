Twitch streamer STPeach gets banned from the platform for seemingly wearing a Raven cosplay

Lisa "STPeach" was notified that she had received her second ban from the live-streaming platform on April 11, 2022. The reason for her suspension was not initially made clear.

The following day, the Twitch streamer clarified that she was banned for seemingly wearing a Raven cosplay and questioned the platform's decision to ban her from livestreaming.

Peach 🌸 @STPeach Banned from twitch again.. for wearing a raven cosplay I’ve worn before and had absolutely no issues/bans, while playing elden ring the whole stream. Guess this means only one thing.. I’ll see you guys Wednesday Banned from twitch again.. for wearing a raven cosplay I’ve worn before and had absolutely no issues/bans, while playing elden ring the whole stream. Guess this means only one thing.. I’ll see you guys Wednesday https://t.co/l2BoQBp5fa

Her first ban on Twitch was back in March, when she cosplayed as an in-game character from the game Street Fighter, during a fundraising event. Following her most recent ban, fans on the Twitter thread were puzzled about the reason for her being banned from the platform.

Social media reacts to STPeach's recent ban from Twitch

The initial update regarding her suspension from the platform attracted reactions from a number of influencers and streamer organizations, expressing their disapproval of Twitch's actions.

One True King's official Twitter handle wondered if the content creator's ban would be reversed before the organizers' show aired on stream. The Twitch streamer was supposed to be a featured guest for the upcoming episode of Matthew "Mizkif's" gameshow called Schooled.

HasanAbi demonstrated his frustration against the livestreaming platform.

A day later, the Twitch content creator revealed that her most recent ban was due to her cosplaying as Raven. According to her, she had worn the same cosplay attire a couple of times earlier as well and yet no punishment was imposed on her.

Reactions from viewers were pretty polarizing after they found out the reason for the streamer's ban. Some tried to support her by criticizing the platform's transparency and a vague set of guidelines.

roxxnplotz @roxxraupe



But no, it's Twitch. @STPeach They simply should make clear clothing guidelines so everyone knows what they get, the broadcaster and the viewer.But no, it's Twitch. @STPeach They simply should make clear clothing guidelines so everyone knows what they get, the broadcaster and the viewer. But no, it's Twitch.

Others seemed happy due to the fact that the 28-year-old streamer had been banned from the platform, yet again. They mentioned that the American content creator should have a look at the platform's terms of service carefully.

Alison @Ghoulcutter @STPeach Put some clothes on and my guess is this wont happend @STPeach Put some clothes on and my guess is this wont happend

Moxxie Rose @moxxierose @STPeach Oh look it's like violating terms of service has consequences 🙄 @STPeach Oh look it's like violating terms of service has consequences 🙄

Audience present on Reddit had a rather different reaction from the folks present on Twitter. Many argued that the suspension was not justified and provided their rationale for this sentiment.

Redditors speculating the reason for the Twitch streamer's ban from the platform (Image via Reddit.com/r/LivestreamFail)

A few questioned Twitch's decision to ban the streamer.

Many viewers sarcastically poked fun at the way the livestreaming platform handles bans and gives out suspensions to their content creators.

STPeach is a well-known Twitch streamer who kicked off her livestreaming career back in November 2016. Since then, she has managed to become a well-established content creator on the platform by amassing 1.1 million followers.

Aside from being a Just Chatting streamer, STPeach has also dived into the world of gaming as she has more than 500 hours in League of Legends and roughly around 277 hours in Fortnite.

