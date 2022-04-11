"I am actually goint to start my own podcast": Asmongold announces that he will soon organize an OTK podcast on his Twitch channel

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" announced a huge project that he is currently working on, and it will be affiliated with his streamer organization One True King (OTK).

While livestreaming on April 10, 2022, the streamer announced that he will soon be hosting a pre-recorded podcast series.

Providing a bit more information about this surprising reveal, the massively multiplayer online roleplaying game (MMORPG) guru said:

"Well, I am actually going to start my own podcast. It's going to be an OTK podcast."

Asmongold surprises his fans by announcing that he will be hosting a podcast series

About 30 minutes into his daily live stream, he ended up talking about his upcoming ventures, among other things.

As the streamer continued to talk about various topics, a peculiar message caught his eye. A viewer in his chat, named eemppuh, made the following comment in his Twitch chat:

"I would love to listen to podcast you ran. Not MMO related but just a general podcast."

Reading out the user's message to everyone present in his Twitch chat, Asmongold said that he is in the process of creating a brand new podcast, which will soon be featured on his channel.

Providing a bit more context to this surprise announcement, Asmongold went on to say:

"We are going to be starting it, actually quite soon! We are going to be... It's going to be a recorded podcast, we are going to put it on YouTube, Spotify, everything like that."

His chat went berserk and many of them did not believe what the streamer was saying. Reassuring them, he said:

"Yes, we are actually doing a podcast."

Mentioning some of the negative press surrounding streamers and content creators diversifying into creating podcasts, Asmon said:

"And I understand that there is a perception with like, oh my god - uh, you know, oh YouTubers, streamers doing a podcast like this is never really going to happen, right. Because a lot of people announced podcasts and it never really happened."

Stating that his venture will be a sure thing, Asmongold added:

"Here's how I can prove that this will happen. It's because I am not responsible for doing it. That's so... So it will actually happen! Because let's be honest; if I was responsible for doing the podcast, then it would just never f***ing happen, but the fact is, we are actually saved. The people in the "org" are helping me set up everything."

He soon concluded by talking about his upcoming project affiliated with his organization.

Fans react to Asmongold's announcement

Fans and audience present in the YouTube comments section of the clip were elated and ecstatic to see what was in the store. Many expressed their excitement about their favorite streamer's upcoming podcast project.

Fans reacting to the streamer's announcement (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Without giving away too many intricate details surrounding this upcoming project, Asmongold stated that fans can expect weekly guests on the OTK podcast.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee