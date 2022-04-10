Are Pokimane and xQc starting a podcast together?

Twitch streamers Felix "xQc" and Imane "Pokimane" are finally starting a podcast together. Currently, collaborations between well-known Twitch streamers and content creators are nothing new.

Naturally, when streamers or even content creators collaborate, the opportunity for something exciting draws in more audiences and viewers to the platform. And that's precisely what Twitch stars xQc and Poki are planning to do with their upcoming podcast collaboration.

While just the name of these two Twitch streamers is enough to make this podcast an instant hit, fans are really excited to see something new this time. With all this in mind, it's now finally confirmed that the much-popular duo is joining hands for the upcoming podcast and it will be out soon.

xQc misses the trial run for his podcast with Pokimane

xQcOWUpdates @xQcOWUpdates BREAKING: xQc mentioned in his offline chat before the stream today that he and Pokimane are potentially producing a podcast series together! According to his words, the first "trial" episode would be coming out in the next few days, and we'll keep you up to date on everything! BREAKING: xQc mentioned in his offline chat before the stream today that he and Pokimane are potentially producing a podcast series together! According to his words, the first "trial" episode would be coming out in the next few days, and we'll keep you up to date on everything! https://t.co/il8dBBq3us

On April 8, 2022, Twitch icon xQc made a low-key announcement on his discord server that he was about to start a podcast with Imane. As expected, the announcement soon went viral on multiple social media handles.

So, as for when the podcast would come out, the duo initially planned to start their officiall podcast with a trial run to see how everything was, before hoping on to the next big thing. The first trial episode of the podcast was supposed to kick off today, April 10. unfortunately, things didn't go as planned.

While everything seemed to be on the right track, xQc surprisingly forgot about the episode, leaving Pokimane hanging on livestream. However, supporting her co-host, Pokimane explained what she thought had happened in a pretty honest way. As per the streamer, her co-host might have forgotten about the podcast or there might have been some miscommunication between them.

Essentially, Felix has a pretty tight streaming schedule and the only problem with it is that he doesn't really follow a particular schedule for his streams. He just likes to go with the flow and sometimes even loses track of time.

When a viewer asked her if "xQc ditched," Pokimane awakardly noted:

“I think he forgot that today was Saturday. Maybe he thought that I meant next Saturday? I don’t know. But I really think he just lost track of the days. Which like happens, that happens to me."

After this, the first episode was rescheduled to a later date.

All in all, fans are really hyped up for this podcast. As per the majority of the fans, the podcast will truly revolutionarize their content and will bring their different styles together. Hopefully, xQc will make an appearance next time.

