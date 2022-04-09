"I think the idea is really really cool": Pokimane shares her thoughts about the Poki x xQc podcast

Finally, the moment is here. The podcast collaboration between Twitch icons Pokimane and xQc has been officially confirmed. Poki shared her thoughts about the upcoming podcast on her recent Twitch broadcast, giving fans an exciting sneak peek of the much-awaited collaboration.

Both the streamers enjoy a great fan following on their social media handles. With over 25 million followers combined on the purple platform, the duo are giants in the streaming industry. So, this Pokimane x xQc podcast might be a dream project for many fans out there.

Speaking excitedly about the podcast, the Legacy Streamer of the Year noted:

"I think the idea is really, really cool."

A fun Pokimane x xQc podcast is on its way

Collaborations between Twitch streamers are nothing new. Notably, collaborations have become a trend to bring in more audiences and viewers to the platform.

Naturally, when popular streamers collaborate, the opportunity for something exciting and new to happen draws a lot of attention, and that's precisely what Poki and xQc are planning to do with their podcast.

It's finally been confirmed that the two streaming stars are joining hands for an upcoming podcast project, which could be one of the best collaborations of all time.

Yesterday, the Twitch icon, xQc, shared a low-key announcement on his Discord server regarding the upcoming project with Twitch queen, Pokimane. As for when the podcast will come out, the duo is planning to start a trial run to see how everything goes first before jumping into the big thing. Depending on how the trial run goes, the duo will continue their podcast together.

Above all, on her April 9, 2022 broadcast, Pokimane shared her views on the podcast. As per the Twitch streamer, Podcast is quite a fun idea. She said:

"Oh yes, the podcast with xQc. So, me and xQc were talking about potentially doing a podcast which some of you guys might not have heard about but he put it in his offline chat or something."

However, something worth noting here is that the podcast isn't final. The duo will first have a trial run to see how the dynamic sits between them. If everything goes well, l they will take the podcast idea to an entirely new level. Pokimane continued:

"I think the idea is really really cool. However, we haven't fully fledged it through and we basically decided, like, oh, let's just like get it together kind of like see what our dynamic is like and then figured it out from there."

Fans are genuinely hyped up for this collaboration

With this, the podcast is something massive for the streaming industry. As expected, fans were more than thrilled to see the first-ever Pokimane x xQc podcast.

The streamers are known for their enthralling streams, and their podcast will be no different. While just the names of these two stars are enough to make the podcast an instant hit, it will be pretty interesting to see what they say about each other.

