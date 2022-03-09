Why xQc is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch today

Twitch dominates as the top video game streaming platform in the current Esports scenario. Millions of streamers, big or small, stream on this platform and not just gaming content but various types of content ranging from chatting to reaction video streaming.

Today, many leading streamers make loads of money from Twitch just by streaming and influencing the community as a whole.

These streamers also do their part for society by organizing fundraiser campaigns from their streams. Currently, Félix "xQc" is one of the biggest and most influential streamers in the world.

xQc and his influence on the Twitch community

xQc is a Canadian Twitch streamer, internet personality, and former professional Overwatch player. He played for the professional Esports team, Dallas Fuel, before finally being released due to repeated violations and controversies.

xQc currently has more than 10.1 million followers on Twitch and is ranked fifth among the highest followed streamers on the platform, following Ninja, Auronplay, Rubius, and Tfue.

He has a huge fan following who are extremely loyal to him. Felix's humor and engagement make him one of the most liked and followed streamers on the platform, which is why his viewer count never goes under 50 thousand.

xQc engages with his fans and produces quality content by streaming and reacting to videos, just chatting, reacting to memes, and playing games like GTA Online, GTA RP, and Minecraft.

xQc has hugely motivated his fans in the past and continues to do so. Many people consider the streamer to be too rough and rude, while others believe that he likes to be straightforward and true to his fans.

"A smart person learns from his mistakes but a smarter person learns from other people's mistakes. What's for the second life philosophy we should abide? I make mistakes you make mistakes we all make mistakes so therefore everybody makes mistakes and you can't blame them too hard for it. You only remind them to be better."

Achievements and nominations

xQc, along with his team, won the Overwatch World Cup in 2017 and was nominated for Esports Awards' best streamer of the year award in 2018, 2020, 2021. He also got nominated for the Canadian Game Awards' best streamer in 2020.

xQc, a retired professional gamer, has done his part for the gaming community and now streams casually (but regularly) on his Twitch channel to chat with his fans, play video games or even react to videos. To this date, he continues to influence his fans and give them a fun time on stream with proper engagement at the same time.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha