“I don’t really feel this is healthy”: Asmongold provides his take on the IShowSpeed drama 

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" spoke out and laid out his opinions and thoughts regarding the recent controversy surrounding YouTuber IShowSpeed.

On April 7, 2022, a tweet by Jake Lucky took social media by storm when he shared a video clip featuring IShowSpeed going on a misogynistic rant against a female gamer while playing Valorant.

A number of high-profiled Twitch streamers like Felix "xQc" were seen reacting to the many different branches of the drama. Asmongold, too, was seen giving out his ideas related to this controversy. It was observed that Asmon was siding on the side of IShowSpeed and dissing people who were criticizing the YouTuber's past actions.

After watching IShowSpeed's apology video on stream, the Twitch streamer started to address this debacle by talking against people attacking the YouTuber by saying:

"I don't really feel like this is healthy, I don't feel like this actually helps anybody, I don't think this makes the world better."

Asmongold talks about IShowSpeed controversy and provides his take on it

On April 7, 2022, the controversy surrounding IShowSpeed started to peak when he started to trend on the social media platform following a sequence of tweets showcasing his past behavior and antics in-game. The initial thread was started off by the esports caster Jake Lucky, whose tweet currently sits at having more than 161k likes and 11k replies.

Reacting to this, IShowSpeed posted an apology video soon enough, which was a minute and a half long. Asmongold reacted to the same video during one of his most recent streams and provided his thoughts behind the controversy.

Around the three-hour mark of his stream, Asmon said the following regarding IShowSpeed's ban in Valorant:

"I think this is what people want right? They want to be able to exert power and punish people and I think that there's always the idea that you have to punish the person, you have to like, get down on this guy and like, really make him accountable for his actions and really make him feel like he did something wrong and like, really make him feel bad for this."

Mentioning how according to him, this attitude towards IShowSpeed is not healthy and is not good in general. Continuing ahead of what he initially said, Asmongold stated that:

"This doesn't improve the situation with sexism online. I think a much better story is that the guy says, hey listen, I was an a**hole a few months ago, I am a kid, I am still learning, I am not acting like that anymore and I am trying to do a better job. I am sorry."

He continued:

"I think that is totally f***ing fair! And for the people that think this is not fair, I wonder what would be like if we put a camera on what you did whenever you were seventeen or nineteen years old. You're full of f***ing s**t! You would be probably canceled worse than him! Shut the f***k up!"

Fans react to the Asmongold's take on the Twitter drama

Fans and audiences on Reddit had a polarizing reaction towards Asmongold's take on the recent drama. Some sided with what the streamer had to say and gave IShowSpeed the benefit of the doubt, while some stated that the YouTuber will continue to act the same way in the future.

Some even questioned if One True King (OTK) would work with Artesian Builds again since they apologized for their actions.

A few questioned the streamer's stance on defending IShowSpeed.

Soon after providing his thoughts on this matter, the Twitch content creator went on to read what the members of his Twitch chat had to say regarding this subject. He spent around fifteen more minutes talking a bit more about the IShowSpeed drama, after which he started to react to content sent to him by his viewers.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan