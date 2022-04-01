“I’m so f***ing sick of these people coming on our show!”: Asmongold expresses his frustration regarding participants who openly cheat at OTK’s events

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" expressed his frustration by talking about certain participants who tend to cheat their way through the events hosted by One True King (OTK). Matthew "Mizkif", one of the co-founding members of OTK, hosts a number of game shows, one of which is Schooled. In the show, it has been observed that a number of participants openly cheat in front of the viewers in order to gain a competitive advantage.

Citing his opinion regarding the subject, Asmongold dedicated the opening hours of his stream to talking about it, where he angrily mentioned that:

"I’m so f***ing sick of these people coming on our show!"

Asmongold vents about people who casually cheat on Schooled

The sixth episode of OTK's Schooled aired on March 28th, 2022, which featured a number of well-known influencers and internet celebrities. For a hefty amount of cash prizes, the participants competed against each other by outsmarting and outplaying others in the game show.

A day after its premiere, Mizkif was seen livestreaming where he spoke about a situation regarding the game show where his fans voiced their opinions regarding a certain group of streamers who were blatantly cheating on the game show.

During one of his most recent streams, MMORPG gamer Asmongold chimed in with his views regarding the incident when one of the participants, PeachJars, confessed that she had cheated on the game show.

Some viewers in his chat went on to compare cheating in video games with cheating in game shows hosted by his organization. Providing his take on the topic, Asmon started off by saying:

"Like, obviously, like, yeah, when you cheat and when people find out about it, then of course, you should expect to get hate for it. Right? But if you personally are the one doing the hate, if you are the person delivering that hate, I think that it's just stupid."

He continued by mentioning how PeachJars cheated on Schooled by mentioning:

"Well, in my opinion, this is way worse (pointing at the clip where Mizkif talks about PeachJars cheating on Schooled) than cheating in Final Fantasy because we gave her money! She has gotten a chance to win money off of this after she's cheating!"

Going on to rant about participants cheating on shows organized by OTK, Asmon went on to say:

"And cheating on our show because their egos are so small that they can't afford to lose a f***ing math question because they don't know anything from school! It's so annoying! Oh my god, it's so f***ing annoying."

Iterating a Twitch viewer's message of participants chasing clout on the game show, the Twitch streamer also stated:

"It's like, what do you think, man? It's like, oh, I am so smart now. I know how to divide a fraction. Nobody cares if you know how to divide a fraction. It doesn't matter like, it is what it is."

He continued to talk about the subject for a bit more where he stated that the streaming community often calls the streamer and content creators less knowledgable, which ends up upsetting a number of Twitch streamers.

Fans react to Asmongold's take

Fans and audiences in the streamer's Twitch chat agreed with what he had to say regarding this serious topic.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via Asmongold/Twitch chat)

The Austin, Texas-based streamer is one of the biggest content creators on the platform and is a co-founding member of OTK. Known for his knowledge and gameplay skills for MMORPG, he currently has a following of 2.8 million and averages 46k viewers per stream.

