Asmongold rage quits Fortnite yet again after getting outplayed, returns to playing it shortly after

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" has shown a keen enthusiasm to hop into the competitive world of Fortnite ever since Epic Games announced that the Fortnite Zero Build mode is here to stay as a permanent game mode.

Wanting to go back and play the battle royale game, Asmongold hinted that he might soon be seen playing the game in the near future.

Asmongold shares his interest in playing Fortnite (Image via Asmongold/Twitter)

As expected, he did hold onto this promise and was seen playing the shooter game during his latest stream. Though the hype was short-lived as the streamer was met with an unexpected play in the game, which led him to rage quit seven days after mentioning that he would start playing the game again.

Asmongold loses it and rages while playing Fortnite on stream

VOD for the clip begins at 06:44:32

During one of his most recent livestreams, hosted on April 7, 2022, Twitch star Asmongold returned to his regular content after dominating the artful canvas of r/place. He interacted with his viewers, watched a ton of videos and clips and played games like Lost Ark and Fortnite.

Dedicating the latter half of his stream to playing Fortnite and trying to get a Victory Royale, the streamer managed to play the game for around two hours, where he ended up playing multiple matches.

Still trying to learn the ropes of the game, Asmon was fully focused and immersed in the game, trying to win at least one game during the broadcast. As he went into the house, seeking shelter and trying to get good loot inside of it, the streamer was ambushed by another player, after which he loudly exclaimed by saying:

"F**k, he has got a shotgun. F**k!"

As soon as he died in-game, the streamer went into a burst of rage and ended up slamming and hitting objects in his nearby vicinity. As his uncontrolled rage went on for a few seconds, the only words the streamer was heard saying were:

"D*mn it!"

He soon contained himself and calmed himself down after being outplayed by another player in the game. Trying to reason as to why he made such a blunder, the Twitch broadcaster stated:

"Oh my god. I got... I literally... I got..."

Stuttering and not finding the right words to express his thoughts and feelings, the Twitch content creator mentioned that his surroundings had become extremely messy due to him raging and slamming objects. Showing the state of his desk to his viewers, Asmon said:

"I just made a huge mess. I just made a huge mess, like actually, made a huge mess. Like, I can't show it. Look, f***ing piece of s**t dude. I'll show you real quick."

Twitch streamer shows his chat the mess he had made, slamming objects in a fit of rage (Image via Asmongold)

Fans react to the streamer raging while playing the game

Fans and audiences in the Twitch chat had hilarious reactions to the streamer's antics. Many were seen laughing, while others encouraged the streamer by saying that he was getting better at the game. Some viewers suggested Asmon try out Call of Duty: Warzone.

Fans reacting to the streamer's reaction (Images via Asmongold/Twitch chat)

He soon enough queued for another game after calming himself down. The streamer played a couple more games post this one where he ended up getting killed multiple times in a similar fashion. He abruptly stopped streaming for the day after reaching the peak of his frustration.

