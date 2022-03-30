Asmongold hints at returning to Fortnite and fans can't hold their excitement

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" made a surprising tweet on March 29, 2022, when he was seen replying to the official Twitter handle of Fortnite, where they announced that the highly popular, no-build mode is here to stay in the Zero Build update.
Expressing his thoughts and sharing his opinion, Asmongold mentioned that he will soon come back and play the immensely popular Battle Royale game, which attracted the attention of his fans and a number of well-known streamers reacting to the Twitch star's plans.
Asmongold will soon be playing Fortnite on his livestream
The American Twitch streamer is known for his Massively Multiplayer Online Roleplaying Games (MMORPG) knowledge and mastery. Having spent over 1500 hours on a single character in the game World of Warcraft, he has established himself as the MMORPG guru on the livestreaming platform.
He has dived into playing other genres of games, including the Soulsborne category and some First Person Shooter games. The content creator has played several Battle Royale games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Fortnite, but quit playing these titles after a couple of streams.
Due to the resurgence of Fortnite due to its massively popular no-build mode, several streamers and content creators have gone back to playing the skill-intensive FPS game. Asmongold happens to be one of the newest streamers who has expressed his likes to play the game in future streams.
He has provided his rationale for quitting Fortnite in the past. According to him, he stopped playing the game because:
"The reason I stopped playing is because I felt like, players had gotten so good at building that I didn't have a chance anymore. I felt that the skill-gap and the people that played game constantly just got so much better than me, that I just felt like I couldn't compete."
He continued:
"That's what happened with a lot of people. And I know like they had Turbo Building and stuff like that, I don't really know but I feel like if there was less building and more shooting, I think the game would be more popular. But the truth is, I am not the target audience for the game, so that's just opinion, right."
Fans were delighted to see Asmon returning and planning on playing Fortnite for his future streams. Several well-known influencers like HasanAbi and CourRage were seen in the reply section of the tweet, hyping up about the One True King co-founder playing the Battle Royale game soon after.
Fans were excited to see Asmon announce that he would soon play Fortnite.
A few people on Twitter were apprehensive about him playing the game.
Asmongold currently plays the Korean MMORPG Lost Ark and his staple game, World of Warcraft and continues his journey to becoming the Elden Lord in the game Elden Ring. It is not yet confirmed when the streamer will hop into the competitive world of Fortnite.