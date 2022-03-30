Asmongold hints at returning to Fortnite and fans can't hold their excitement

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" made a surprising tweet on March 29, 2022, when he was seen replying to the official Twitter handle of Fortnite, where they announced that the highly popular, no-build mode is here to stay in the Zero Build update.

Expressing his thoughts and sharing his opinion, Asmongold mentioned that he will soon come back and play the immensely popular Battle Royale game, which attracted the attention of his fans and a number of well-known streamers reacting to the Twitch star's plans.

Twitch streamer announces that he will soon be seen in the competitive world of Fortnite (Image via Twitter)

Asmongold will soon be playing Fortnite on his livestream

The American Twitch streamer is known for his Massively Multiplayer Online Roleplaying Games (MMORPG) knowledge and mastery. Having spent over 1500 hours on a single character in the game World of Warcraft, he has established himself as the MMORPG guru on the livestreaming platform.

He has dived into playing other genres of games, including the Soulsborne category and some First Person Shooter games. The content creator has played several Battle Royale games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Fortnite, but quit playing these titles after a couple of streams.

Due to the resurgence of Fortnite due to its massively popular no-build mode, several streamers and content creators have gone back to playing the skill-intensive FPS game. Asmongold happens to be one of the newest streamers who has expressed his likes to play the game in future streams.

He has provided his rationale for quitting Fortnite in the past. According to him, he stopped playing the game because:

"The reason I stopped playing is because I felt like, players had gotten so good at building that I didn't have a chance anymore. I felt that the skill-gap and the people that played game constantly just got so much better than me, that I just felt like I couldn't compete."

He continued:

"That's what happened with a lot of people. And I know like they had Turbo Building and stuff like that, I don't really know but I feel like if there was less building and more shooting, I think the game would be more popular. But the truth is, I am not the target audience for the game, so that's just opinion, right."

Fans were delighted to see Asmon returning and planning on playing Fortnite for his future streams. Several well-known influencers like HasanAbi and CourRage were seen in the reply section of the tweet, hyping up about the One True King co-founder playing the Battle Royale game soon after.

Fans were excited to see Asmon announce that he would soon play Fortnite.

PootsTheCat @PootsLeCat @Asmongold @FortniteGame I think you might honestly like it. Its a completely different game without building to the point you could tell who used to be a "builder". Its pretty dang crazy how much they did this season. @Asmongold @FortniteGame I think you might honestly like it. Its a completely different game without building to the point you could tell who used to be a "builder". Its pretty dang crazy how much they did this season.

drewskii007 @drewskii0071 @Asmongold @FortniteGame Me and the buddies went back and tried it and it’s actually super fun @Asmongold @FortniteGame Me and the buddies went back and tried it and it’s actually super fun

Shootingway @ReallyAzza @Asmongold @FortniteGame It's sooo much fun with squads, the perfect breather from Apex. They made the right decision. @Asmongold @FortniteGame It's sooo much fun with squads, the perfect breather from Apex. They made the right decision.

A few people on Twitter were apprehensive about him playing the game.

Vovacaine @vovacaine @Asmongold @FortniteGame Don't be a weenie and play "No Building" be a man and build things! @Asmongold @FortniteGame Don't be a weenie and play "No Building" be a man and build things!

Vovacaine @vovacaine @Asmongold @FortniteGame Building adds the high skill cap, if you put in the time and effort to polish your skill the game is fun and fulfilling. If you don't than honestly why play a building game to begin with. People WILLINGLY log on Fortnite, a building game and then complain about building?.. @Asmongold @FortniteGame Building adds the high skill cap, if you put in the time and effort to polish your skill the game is fun and fulfilling. If you don't than honestly why play a building game to begin with. People WILLINGLY log on Fortnite, a building game and then complain about building?..

Hector Santana @KwyjiboGameOver @Asmongold @FortniteGame You seen X stream it recently? He’s had 20+ snipers land right next to him and kill him immediately so be ready for all that (hide your screen when you queue up and until after you land) @Asmongold @FortniteGame You seen X stream it recently? He’s had 20+ snipers land right next to him and kill him immediately so be ready for all that (hide your screen when you queue up and until after you land)

Asmongold currently plays the Korean MMORPG Lost Ark and his staple game, World of Warcraft and continues his journey to becoming the Elden Lord in the game Elden Ring. It is not yet confirmed when the streamer will hop into the competitive world of Fortnite.

