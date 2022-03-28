“A perfect slap”: HasanAbi, JSchlatt appear to enjoy Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

HasanAbi seemed to enjoy watching the intense interaction between Will Smith and Chris Rock, where the former slapped the latter after Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The video clip has since gone viral and a number of streaming influencers and content creators have given their opinions regarding this.

Reacting to the altercation live, HasanAbi called this 'an awesome move,' following which he tweeted out a series of further reactions. Giving a critique regarding Will Smith's moment during the Oscars, he said:

"It was a perfect slap. incredible execution. heels planted firmly, fired from the hip. connected immediately. great follow through."

HasanAbi, JSchlatt, ConnorEatsPants and many others react to Will Smith's viral Oscar clip

The alleged unscripted tussle between Chris Rock and Will Smith has caught the internet by storm as everyone seems to be talking about it. Amy Kaufman, Senior Entertainment Writer at LA Times, provided an in-depth context towards the controversy where she tweeted out saying:

"Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith being in "G.I. Jane" because of her bald head. She's spoken openly about having a hair loss condition. Will Smith ran on stage, slapped Rock, then screamed twice at the top of his lungs: "KEEP MY WIFE'S NAME OUT OF YOUR F***ING MOUTH."

After the incident took place, Hasan hopped onto his main Twitter handle and began tweeting his reactions to the controversy. One of his first tweets was of him sharing a moment of Will Smith landing the slap on Chris Rock's face and calling it an awesome thing.

Five minutes after the initial tweet, he was seen on Twitter yet again where he mentioned how he supports such live content and claimed that he was not aware of the backstory.

Fast-forward twenty minutes ahead, Hasan picked more fun at the viral clip where he provided a critique regarding Will Smith's slap.

Mentioning how Chris Rock took the slap like a champ, HasanAbi hilariously mentioned that his physical stats would've gone higher, somewhat similar to how things work in video games.

The series of tweets by Hasan immediately started to gain traction on the social media platform, where a number of Twitch and YouTube star streamers were seen lurking around and providing their take regarding the controversy.

JSchlatt posted an image of the point when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

Fans of the streamers quickly followed up with their own humorous images:

ConnorEatsPants poked fun at the clip by saying:

More people on Twitter posted comical analysis of Will Smith's actions during the 2022 Oscars.

A few called this a round of fights from the immensly popular fighting game, Street Fighter.

Will Smith went on to win the prestigious and flagship award of Best Actor performance in the film King Richard. A number of people continue to speculate whether this quarrel between both celebrities was real or was performed to increase the viral shock value of the awards ceremony as a whole.

