Was the Will Smith scene real? Shocking Oscars 2022 Chris Rock punching incident explained 

While the world did not expect a brawl to occur onstage during the Oscars live award ceremony, Will Smith sprung into action, making the impossible happen. The internet has been endlessly discussing the King Richard actor punching comedian Chris Rock. Netizens now wonder whether the shocking moment was planned.

Executive Editor of Variety, Ramin Setoodeh, covered the Oscars live on Twitter and reported that Will Smith did not appear onstage during rehearsals yesterday. Claiming that the altercation “was real,” Setoodeh wrote:

Ramin Setoodeh @RaminSetoodeh Someone who works for the Oscars told me that Chris Rock was not interrupted by Will Smith at rehearsals yesterday. It was not supposed to happen. It was real. #Oscars Someone who works for the Oscars told me that Chris Rock was not interrupted by Will Smith at rehearsals yesterday. It was not supposed to happen. It was real. #Oscars

It was also reported that Denzel Washington pulled Smith aside following the shocking moment during the 94th Oscars ceremony. Smith then revealed onstage that Washington told him:

“At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs took to the stage following Smith landing a punch. He reportedly spoke to the two celebrities following the event, and Page Six learned that the two would be making amends.

Page Six reported that Will Smith and Chris Rock are expected to work through their differences following the infamous slap during the awards ceremony. The two are expected to appear together at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars bash.

What did Will Smith do during the Oscars ceremony?

During the ceremony, Chris Rock was announcing the winner for Best Original Documentary but took a jab at Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He compared the actress to the 1997 movie G.I. Jane because Demi Moore famously wore a green dress and sported a shaved head similar to Pinkett Smith.

However, Pinkett Smith was not pleased with the comparison. Will Smith then walked up to the stage and hit Chris Rock in the face. He was also heard saying:

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

Chris Rock responded:

“I'm going to, okay? That was the greatest night in the history of television.”

CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" https://t.co/1f1ytdbMRv

Jada Pinkett Smith has been open about her battle with alopecia. Due to the illness, the actress suffered from severe hair loss, which led to her shaving her head. She has previously revealed that she was finding it difficult to come to terms with her new appearance.

According to Setoodeh from Variety, Oscar producer Will Packer and his publicist came over to Smith during the commercial break where “a discussion” took place.

Ramin Setoodeh @RaminSetoodeh Oscar producer Will Packer came by Will Smith’s table and said something to him. His publicist has been talking to him at every commercial break. #Oscars Oscar producer Will Packer came by Will Smith’s table and said something to him. His publicist has been talking to him at every commercial break. #Oscars

Rebecca Ford @Beccamford During this break, Denzel pulled Will aside to talk to him and they walk away from their seats together. Denzel now has his arm around Jada and is kneeling next to her even though the show has started. #Oscars During this break, Denzel pulled Will aside to talk to him and they walk away from their seats together. Denzel now has his arm around Jada and is kneeling next to her even though the show has started. #Oscars

During the ceremony, Smith won the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard. During his acceptance speech, Smith seemingly apologized for his actions and expressed how grateful he was to play the role of Richard Williams.

Edited by Siddharth Satish