Will Smith x Chris Rock Oscars 2022 video: Internet confused about violent interaction after Jada Pinkett Smith joke

Will Smith gave the Oscars 2022 a shocking moment when he smacked Chris Rock on stage.

While presenting the Best Documentary at the 2022 Academy Awards, Rock took a dig at Pinkett Smith. He said:

“Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

Timothy Burke @bubbaprog VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock https://t.co/j0Z184ZyXa

Jada Pinkett Smith looked annoyed as she rolled her eyes at the joke, and Will Smith’s face turned sour. The Men In Black star got up on stage, stormed towards Rock and slapped him hard. Both the audience and viewers were shocked and confused about the violent interaction.

What do fans have to say about Will Smith and Chris Rock's interaction?

Before the censors at the 2022 Oscars could mute the exchange, viewers witnessed Will Smith furious as he walked off the stage after hitting Rock. The actor then shouted as he said:

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

Rock tried to turn the awkward and violent interaction into a light Oscar moment. In response while defending his joke, the comedian said:

“Wow, Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me. Just a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke.”

The heated moment has now become a topic of discussion on social media. Fans were confused as they questioned whether the interaction was real or scripted. The internet was also momentarily shocked as they saw Will Smith slapping Rock on stage.

Here’s what netizens have to say:

cesar @jebaiting All of us coming to twitter to confirm if that Will and Chris thing was real, what just happened #Oscars 2022 #Oscars All of us coming to twitter to confirm if that Will and Chris thing was real, what just happened #Oscars2022 #Oscars https://t.co/q6ybFeBmPy

juliana @idkkjuliana what just happened?? will was literally all smiles and the only one who seemed annoyed was jada

what just happened?? will was literally all smiles and the only one who seemed annoyed was jada https://t.co/J655j1J2WE

After the punch, tv went silent. Then everyone watching can read Will’s mouth.



Not so fine moment. What just happened at #Oscars between Chris Rock and Will Smith?After the punch, tv went silent. Then everyone watching can read Will’s mouth.Not so fine moment. What just happened at #Oscars between Chris Rock and Will Smith? After the punch, tv went silent. Then everyone watching can read Will’s mouth. Not so fine moment. https://t.co/od7oMEKiey

Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith has been vocal about her hair loss from alopecia multiple times. In an Instagram video in July 2021, she informed her fans that she had to shave her head.

Jada first revealed her medical condition in 2018 in an episode of Red Table Talk. She said:

“And I’ll tell you it was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair, just in my hands, and I was like, ‘Oh my God am I going bald?’”

At the 2022 Oscars, she appeared in a dark green ensemble. It was evident that Rock’s G.I. Jane joke didn’t go down well with her. For those unaware, G.I. Jane (1997) featured Demi Moore, whose head was shaved in the movie.

It wasn't the first time Rock made the audience laugh at Jada’s expense. In 2016, he took a dig at her when she decided to boycott the Oscars over the issue of diversity. He jokingly questioned whether Jada boycotted the Oscars or whether she wasn’t invited.

