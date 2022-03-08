Chris Rock and Kevin Hart comedy tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, price, dates, and more

On Monday, comedy kings Chris Rock and Kevin Hart announced that they will be co-headlining a five-day show run. It is called the ROCK HART: Only Headliners Allowed and is slated to run through the third week of July.

The general tickets for the show will be available starting Friday, March 11, at 10 am ET here. Tickets for the presale will be available starting March 9, 8.30 pm onwards. The prices have not been revealed yet.

Announcing the shows, Kevin Hart wrote on Instagram:

Live Nation quoted Hart as saying:

“I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock. This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books.”

Chris Rock himself said:

“I can’t wait to make history with him and destroy these markets!!!!!!”

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart’s show dates

July 21, Thursday – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater July 22, Friday – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center July 23, Saturday – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden July 24, Sunday– Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center July 25, Monday – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Apart from the co-headliners show, Chris Rock will separately be performing at the Ego Death World Tour that he had previously announced. The North American leg of the show is slated for April 2, with two sets in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

He recently finished production for his upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, Rustin, and David O’Russell’s yet-to-be-named film. The 57-year-old is also set to direct an untitled project in 2023.

Chris Rock @chrisrock Ego Death World Tour 2022 all new material introspective very personal and very funny . Can’t wait to show you. The link for tickets is in my bio. Ego Death World Tour 2022 all new material introspective very personal and very funny . Can’t wait to show you. The link for tickets is in my bio. https://t.co/YEfF2ybnWZ

Kevin Hart will also separately be touring in July for his show Reality Check. He added when chatting with Live Nation:

“When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year, we immediately knew we needed to do something special.”

The 42-year-old recently wrapped production on two films, including Lionsgate’s science-fiction-action-comedy, Borderlands, in which he stars opposite Cate Blanchett.

Edited by Ravi Iyer