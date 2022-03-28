What did Chris Rock say about Jada Pinkett Smith? Will Smith punch video at Oscars 2022 takes internet by storm

Chris Rock and Will Smith had an altercation on stage during this year's Oscar telecast. The former appeared on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and joked about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Following the comment, Will Smith landed a punch on Rock. One might think that Smith threw the jab in a lighthearted manner, however as he returned to his seat, he yelled at Rock:

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

This comes after the 57-year-old standup comedian joked about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head by calling her “G.I. Jane.” This is in reference to the first G.I Jane movie, which was released in 1997. The movie starring lead Demi Moore gained massive traction after she appeared in it with a bald hair-do.

Following Rock’s diss on award-night, Jada Pinkett Smith unsurprisingly did not look amused. Will Smith was furious and flew out of his seat and walked on stage to land a punch on Chris Rock.

The next 30 seconds were silent, as many did not expect the 53-year-old Fresh Prince actor to do so, however, the broadcast did not cut away. Viewers could hear Smith landing a full-forced punch on Rock’s face, assuring that the punch was not fake.

Following the blow, Rock was heard saying:

“Wow! Wow, Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me.”

Why did Will Smith punch Chris Rock?

The 50-year-old actress announced last year that she shaved her head following her battle with alopecia. The actress has been brutally honest about her struggles with hair loss and coming to terms with her new appearance.

Following the blow, Diddy was the next presenter on the Oscars stage. He was about to announce the 50th anniversary celebration of the legendary film The Godfather. Prior to resuming the show, Diddy addressed the attack by saying:

“Will and Chris, we’re going to solve this like family. Right now, we’re moving on with love. Everybody make some nose.”

Smith’s punch clip has gone viral on social media. Netizens were shocked by Smith’s actions. A few tweets read:

Am I accidentally going viral? 🙃 @syd_tha_kid93 🤯 #Oscars Waaaaaiiiittt did Will Smith and Chris Rock really just get into it!?!?! I thought that was scripted or my tv was broken Waaaaaiiiittt did Will Smith and Chris Rock really just get into it!?!?! I thought that was scripted or my tv was broken 😳🤯 #Oscars https://t.co/MnIDzZmldz

Morgan @morganhaley199 everyone sitting in the room silently as will smith slaps the shit out of chris rock #Oscars everyone sitting in the room silently as will smith slaps the shit out of chris rock #Oscars https://t.co/cHE9hocFsn

Lolo @Peacheslolo2 All of us just casually watching the #Oscars when Will Smith decided to slap the shit out of Chris Rock. All of us just casually watching the #Oscars when Will Smith decided to slap the shit out of Chris Rock. https://t.co/N1VeGs8rS6

Bec Shaw @Brocklesnitch oh will smith wasn't bleeped in australia so we got a much more intense version hahahh #Oscars oh will smith wasn't bleeped in australia so we got a much more intense version hahahh #Oscars

change is now @deniselatim @cjzer0 Wow this was real and not scripted at all. He should not have said that about Jada because she is dealing with alopecia for her hair loss and she is very sensitive about it she said on red table talk. @cjzer0 Wow this was real and not scripted at all. He should not have said that about Jada because she is dealing with alopecia for her hair loss and she is very sensitive about it she said on red table talk.

Coming as a surprise to many, this is not the first time Chris Rock has commented about Jada Pinkett Smith during Oscars night. In 2005, Rock joked about Pinkett-Smith boycotting the ceremony due to the lack of diversity in the nominations. During his time on stage, he said:

“Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”

Jada Pinkett Smith did not respond to what took place at the Oscars at the time of writing this article.

Edited by Siddharth Satish