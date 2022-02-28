Who is Laverne Cox? Actress trolled for bringing up Jada Pinkett Smith's 'entanglements' in front of Will Smith on SAG Red carpet 

Inventing Anna actress Laverne Cox surprised the internet following her SAG Awards 2022 red carpet interview. Among the many celebrities she spoke to, her conversation with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith left the internet shocked. Cox spoke about the couple’s marriage in an interview segment, catching the attention of many.

Laverne Cox was co-hosting the E! red carpet interview ahead of the awards show. During her time spent with the Smiths, she told Will Smith:

“We love you. Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us.”

The 53-year-old actor was nominated for SAG Award’s Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. This comes after his performance in King Richard.

After discussing Will’s role as father of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, Cox took a jab at Will and Jada’s marriage. Cox said:

“We cant wait for more ‘Red Table Talk’ and more entanglements.”

The 49-year-old was referring to Jada Pinkett Smith’s extramarital relationship with singer August Alsina.

The word “entanglement” went viral on social media after Jada refused to call her relationship with Alsina an affair on her Red Table Talk show.

Jada responded to Cox’s comment by saying:

“No more of those.”

Who is Laverne Cox?

Laverne Cox has amassed a large following recently after her appearance on the Netflix show, Inventing Anna. Prior to the same, she was best known for her role as Sophia Burset in the series Orange is The New Black.

With her noteworthy acting, Laverne Cox is now a four-time Emmy nominated actress. She became the first openly transgender actress to be nominated for an Emmy for acting in a Primetime show.

Cox is also the first openly transgender person to appear on the covers of Time, Cosmopolitan, and Essence magazines.

Along with being an advocate for moving beyond gender expectations, she is also a producer. Her latest documentary titled Disclosure has been named one of the 100 best documentaries by Vogue. She won an Emmy for the same. To add to her accolades, she also won Emmys for Free CeCe and Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word.

Prior to becoming a renowned actress and producer, Cox gained recognition in the Hollywood industry with her appearance in ABC drama, Dirty S*xy Money.

On her official website, Cox mentioned that she dreamt of performing in television, movies, and on Broadway since she was a child. The Alabama native went on to get a scholarship to study at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. She then graduated from Indiana University at Bloomington and pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Dance at Marymount Manhattan College.

Internet reacts to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's interview

Reacting to Cox's recent SAG Awards interview segment, a few tweets read:

🦹🏻‍♀️ @d0wnassbxtch_ Laverne Cox is messy for sliding that comment in with Will & Jada. Laverne Cox is messy for sliding that comment in with Will & Jada.

Andrew Frye @itsandrewfrye Laverne Cox bringing up Jada Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” in front of Jada and Will on the red carpet… iconic behaviour. Laverne Cox bringing up Jada Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” in front of Jada and Will on the red carpet… iconic behaviour.

G @lnofone Laverne making an entanglements joke during her interview with Will and Jada Laverne making an entanglements joke during her interview with Will and Jada https://t.co/29Ntg7MCIa

Ashtynn @ThatsSoAshtynn #SAGAwards Nooo Laverne did not just bring up the Entanglements to Will & Jada Nooo Laverne did not just bring up the Entanglements to Will & Jada 💀#SAGAwards https://t.co/VIl0mAzwo8

melissa @cybermelli I can’t believe Laverne just mentioned “entanglements” to Jada on live tv. Dying I can’t believe Laverne just mentioned “entanglements” to Jada on live tv. Dying

Love, Luis @Itslluna Not Laverne bringing up the entanglement thing during the interview with Will & Jada #SAGAwards Not Laverne bringing up the entanglement thing during the interview with Will & Jada #SAGAwards https://t.co/7n8IhGM1hb

Britt Trent @brittaneytrent #SAGAwards Not Laverne Cox saying we can’t wait to see more entanglements to Jada and Will Smith on the red carpet Not Laverne Cox saying we can’t wait to see more entanglements to Jada and Will Smith on the red carpet💀 #SAGAwards https://t.co/WJNjelYz8Y

Sophia Rose @SophiaRDicapua #SAGAwards not Laverne Cox saying “looking forward to more Red Table Talk and ENTAGLEMENTS” to Jada and Will not Laverne Cox saying “looking forward to more Red Table Talk and ENTAGLEMENTS” to Jada and Will 😭😭 #SAGAwards https://t.co/LBobkW4fHB

Though Jada Pinkett Smith received immense backlash following her revelations about her extramarital affair, Will Smith admitted in 2021 that the two did not have a conventional marriage. Speaking about his tumultuous marriage with GQ, the actor admitted that the couple practiced non-monogamy. In the interview, the actor admitted to having a “harem of girlfriends,” which also included Halle Berry and Misty Copeland, while being wedded to Jada.

Edited by Shaheen Banu