What disease does August Alsina have? Rapper's health condition explained as he hints at retirement 

Rapper August Alsina hinted at retirement today on Instagram. The news comes at a time when the singer-songwriter is battling serious health issues. Fans have swarmed his latest post in the hopes that he will clarify whether he plans to quit releasing music.

His Instagram post addressed “to all the loved ones who support him” spoke in brief about how his latest project could “be the last.” Many fans are concerned about August Alsina's mental health as he battles his own pre-existing conditions.

What health conditions is August Alsina currently battling?

During a conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith, who he has been romantically linked with, the 29-year-old rapper spoke in detail about a generic liver disease which he is suffering from. August Alsina added that it is an autoimmune disease which he acquired from his family.

Jada Pinkett Smith had an extramarital affair with August Alsina (Image via Getty Images)

The “Kissin’ On My Tattoos” rapper had also revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post:

“After sitting down and talking with my father’s mother and sister… they explained to me that sickness & illness runs in my family. My father & grandfather both died of severe illness.”

In 2014, August Alsina had collapsed on stage mid-performance, which shocked his fans at the time. It wasn't until 2017 that he spoke about the chronic condition he had been battling with.

During the interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, he also revealed:

"I have a liver disease where my autoimmune system is fighting against itself. Reality is I'm sick all the time. I'd really like to talk about it and I'm not looking for anybody's sympathy. Don't treat me like I'm a f**king cancer patient, because I'm not."

August Alsina had also gone through an eye surgery in 2015 to treat an “eye disease that was causing him to go blind,” but it's unclear as to whether the surgery had anything to do with his existing autoimmune disease.

In July 2019, August Alsina revealed in another Instagram post that he had temporarily lost his ability to walk. He explained:

Also Read

“My auto immune disease is raging, but I'm fighting this thing and on my mission to shake back and be able to make it up to you.”

The Louisiana native revealed in his latest post that he is working on his “last couple projects.” As his health issues persist, his fans will no doubt be concerned about whether he'll quit music altogether.

Sportskeeda now has an exclusive Facebook page for Pop Culture. Check out here!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee