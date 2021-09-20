Who is Karl-Anthony Towns? All about Jordyn Woods' boyfriend

Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns Jr. were best friends before they started dating. The pair spoke up about their relationship in a video for Woods' Instagram series, Regular-ish.

They got romantically attached during the Covid-19 pandemic after seven members of Town’s family succumbed to the virus.

Woods has mentioned that she used to call Towns her brother. Towns said that they were best friends and had mutual respect.

2Cool2Blog @2cooI2blog Karl anthony Towns surprises Jordyn Woods with a birthday gift 👀👀 Karl anthony Towns surprises Jordyn Woods with a birthday gift 👀👀 https://t.co/LzWjfvK8eu

The Grown-ish actress said that it is cool to date a best friend since they know about each other. She added that despite being attached, they faced some issues and even considered once to end their relationship.

Towns said that they got into arguments because of their friendship, but it made them stronger and closer to each other.

The duo officially announced their relationship in September 2020. They celebrated their first anniversary on May 2021, where Woods shared a few pictures on Instagram from their tropical getaway vacation.

Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend in brief: Age, career, and achievements

Born on November 15, 1995, Karl-Anthony Towns is a professional basketball player for the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA. Also known as KAT, he played college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats.

The 25-year-old was chosen with the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and named NBA Rookie of the Year for the 2015-16 season.

Karl-Anthony Towns poses with Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves (Image via Getty Images)

Karl-Anthony Towns initially attended Lake Nelson Seventh-Day Adventist School and later transferred to Theodore Schor Middle School from Our Lady of Fatima School.

While attending St. Joseph High School, he led its basketball team to the state championship in 2012. He remained in the top spot in ESPN 25 national ranking of high school players.

Towns took his basketball coaching from John Capilari on the Dominican Republic national team and at Kentucky.

Who is Jordyn Woods?

Jordyn Woods is a 23-year-old model, entrepreneur, socialite, and singer. She is popular for her appearance in the reality television show Life of Kylie and her YouTube videos.

Born on September 23, 1997, she grew up in Oak Park, California. Her brother, John Woods Jr., is an artist. Also, she did modeling for a short period of time during her childhood.

Jordyn Woods has established herself as a successful model. She was a model for Khloe Kardashian's clothing company, Good American, from 2016 to 2019. She then launched her size-inclusive activewear line, SECNDNTURE, in 2018.

Jordyn Woods made her acting debut in the American sitcom Grown-ish in 2019 and was a celebrity guest in VH1’s Hip Hop Squares the same year. She was then seen on the BET+ film, Sacrifice.

Woods appeared as a contestant on the third season of The Masked Singer in 2020. She then collaborated with PrettyLittleThing and created the Quarantine Collection.

