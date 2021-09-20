Who is Lael Hansen? Lil Nas X roasts TikToker, who accused him of selling his soul to the devil 

Controversial singer Lil Nas X roasted TikToker-singer Lael Hansen after the latter created a TikTok accusing the Montero singer of selling his soul for success.

While dissing her friend for not supporting Hansen’s singing career, the TikToker pointed out the rapper for claiming overnight fame by worshiping the devil, which has been an ongoing hate-filled agenda put up against the 22-year-old singer.

Lil Nas X went on to create his own TikTok video after Hansen released hers. He mocked the social media influencer by saying that his life sucks because he “let Satan smash him once, and everyone thinks he’s a Satan worshipper."

He added:

“To make matters worse, last year, I was diagnosed with the gay.”

The original video has amassed over six million views and several negative comments. Many accused her of creating drama around herself to gain more pre-saves for her “my life is boring” song.

Lil Nas X roasts budding singer Lael Hansen

24-year-old social media influencer Lael Hansen is an amateur singer born in Canada. Aside from singing and being a highly followed TikTok star, she also has her own YouTube channel where she posts her music videos. The channel has amassed over 1 million subscribers.

Lael Hansen endlessly receives hate online (Image via YouTube)

Many have continued to drag the singer since Lil Nas X mocked her on social media. Hansen received backlash for imitating singer Billie Eilish and not having a sense of originality. The singer’s YouTube comments are mostly filled with negative feedback. Some comments included:

“I'm not even saying this to be funny, but my ears suddenly hurt sm.”

“I just wanted to express my gratitude for this song. My hamster died while listening to Jake Paul, and when I played your music, he came back to life only so it could turn off your godawful music.”

Other comments included:

“I love this song! My dad came back with the milk screaming at me to turn it off! Thank you so much!”

Internet reacts to Lael Hansen's music 1/3 (Image via YouTube)

Internet reacts to Lael Hansen's music 2/3 (Image via YouTube)

Internet reacts to Lael Hansen's music 3/3 (Image via YouTube)

Also Read

As fans of Lil Nas X continue to hype up his debut album “Montero,” the singer went on to raise thousands of dollars for different charities.

Edited by Shaheen Banu