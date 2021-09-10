Lil Nas X and Elton John brighten up Uber Eats ad campaign with eccentric fashion and limericks

It's a candy land explosion in Uber Eats' latest ad campaign led by Lil Nas X and Elton John. The fashion-forward musical superstars are at their best in the commercial, indulging in limericks, one-liners, and what have you.

Uber's Tonight I'll Be Eating campaign focuses on popularizing its food delivery services. Over the years, it has roped in celebrities such as Mark Hamill, Patrick Stewart, Simone Biles, and Jonathan Van Ness to be a part of the ads.

Lil Nas X and Elton John are a joy to watch

A highly crucial takeaway from the ad is that they decided to swap outfits. The two stars complement each other as they strut about in clothing they once wore at milestone events.

John is seen in a pink cowboy Versace outfit, the kind his rapper counterpart wore to the 2020 Grammy Awards. Lil Nas X appears mighty comfortable in John's rather elaborate feathered and sequined ensemble. The singer wore it to The Muppet Show in 1977, where he performed Crocodile Rock.

Blooper reels from the ad

John shared a clip ahead of the campaign launch where the two seem to be enjoying each other's company, laughing about the jokes.

John said in a statement:

"It's been absolutely wonderful partnering with Lil Nas X, one of the most influential voices in pop culture, and with Uber Eats, my faithful favorite for everything delicious."

He continued how it was a "blast" working with the pop culture icon. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X mimicked the sentiments, saying they had fun deciding on dinner menus and trying on each other's iconic looks.

Fans are going ballistic

A thrilled user wrote:

"Elton collabbing with everybody and being like a music industry dad is what I came to see and it is what I received."

Another commented:

"Very funny. I love that you two guys are working together."

A third tweeted:

"Besides making great music, one thing you and Elton have in common is you have great senses of humor. He is always doing funny stuff. I love that in an artist. Do a comedy album together."

Also Read

In other news, Lil Nas X is gearing up for his upcoming album, Montero, which features tracks in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Edited by Ravi Iyer