"Makes Twitter worth it": Mark Hamill tweets his own name, and the internet can't get enough of it

Mark Hamill is renowned for his iconic roles in the Star Wars series as Luke Skywalker and voicing Gotham's clown prince, the Joker, in several animated Batman projects. He is active on social media and went viral recently because of his massive fan following on Twitter.

On Sunday (September 5), a Twitter user and fan of Hamill tweeted:

"@HamillHimself you could just tweet 'Mark Hamill' and you'd get thousands of likes."

The actor replied to the tweet and proved the fan's theory right. Mark Hamill replied with just his name to the original tweet and garnered almost half a million likes on the post within ten hours.

After the original tweet went viral within a couple of hours, the user tweeted a reply of a gif that said:

Following this sincere and funny gesture from Mark Hamill, the fan also shared that she is currently sketching a young Luke Skywalker from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V).

Here's how other fans reacted to Mark Hamill tweeting his name

As expected, Mark Hamill confirming Lauren's hypothesis about getting "thousands of likes" spawned several hilarious reactions and memes by other users.

Mark Hamill



(Ok, I'm desperate to be like..) https://t.co/JuBHdccexP — Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) September 5, 2021

Mark Hamill: *Tweets his name*

Twitter: PUT THIS MAN ON TRENDING! pic.twitter.com/jmvcF9uBJi — TheEpicAlec (@TheEpicAlec) September 5, 2021

Mark Hamill is one of the most joyous, "makes Twitter worth it" accounts on here. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 5, 2021

Tweeting Mark Hamill will get you 1k likes eh?



I've never gotten that many before so lets give it a shot :>



❤️ Mark Hamill ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WZHJgRLxtO — MegumiTame (@ThatGoomer) September 5, 2021

Mark Hamill when he wakes up in the morning and decides to be his usual legendary self. @HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/CdMNEHsp4l — Jacob (@JacobbTJ) September 5, 2021

mark: a badge, brand, or other visible sign assumed or imposed.



hamill: the last name of Mark Hamill. https://t.co/0sCpDjypew — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) September 5, 2021

Remember witnessing an argument ages ago about Star Trek vs Star Wars. Now twenty some odd years later we've got Mark Hamill & George Takei just joshin' & having a blast. pic.twitter.com/YY8PmXFOZI — Dan (@CoffeeInTruro) September 5, 2021

Star Trek star George Takei also chimed in on the fun and tweeted "Mark Hamill," while Flula Borg (of The Suicide Squad fame) did the same.

'Mark Hamill'

see you soon, thousands of likes! https://t.co/fAd9Pfvqoz — Flula Borg (@flula) September 6, 2021

Will that work for anyone?

Here goes:

Mark Hamill. https://t.co/X4pCvxKe99 — ken olin (@kenolin1) September 5, 2021

On August 21, Hamill joined the conversation about the 101-year-old Lobsterwoman from Maine. The Boston Globe released an article on August 15 about Virginia Oliver, who still works in her boat, catching lobsters, even after being a centenarian.

This showed his ability to be on cue with the current discourse when it comes to social media.

The Force is strong with this lobsterwoman. 🦞 https://t.co/RMzYRZTJ3N — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 20, 2021

In the featured photo, she was seen tossing an undersized lobster back into the sea. Typically, Twitter did not take long to make it viral, claiming that she was using her telekinetic powers like "the force" used by Jedis in the Star Wars franchise.

Mark Hamill again joined in on the fun by tweeting:

"The Force is strong with this lobsterwoman."

Here's hoping the 69-year-old continues making waves on Twitter.

