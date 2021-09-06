"Makes Twitter worth it": Mark Hamill tweets his own name, and the internet can't get enough of it

Mark Hamill is renowned for his iconic roles in the Star Wars series as Luke Skywalker and voicing Gotham's clown prince, the Joker, in several animated Batman projects. He is active on social media and went viral recently because of his massive fan following on Twitter.
On Sunday (September 5), a Twitter user and fan of Hamill tweeted:
"@HamillHimself you could just tweet 'Mark Hamill' and you'd get thousands of likes."
The actor replied to the tweet and proved the fan's theory right. Mark Hamill replied with just his name to the original tweet and garnered almost half a million likes on the post within ten hours.
After the original tweet went viral within a couple of hours, the user tweeted a reply of a gif that said:
Following this sincere and funny gesture from Mark Hamill, the fan also shared that she is currently sketching a young Luke Skywalker from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V).
Here's how other fans reacted to Mark Hamill tweeting his name
As expected, Mark Hamill confirming Lauren's hypothesis about getting "thousands of likes" spawned several hilarious reactions and memes by other users.
Star Trek star George Takei also chimed in on the fun and tweeted "Mark Hamill," while Flula Borg (of The Suicide Squad fame) did the same.
On August 21, Hamill joined the conversation about the 101-year-old Lobsterwoman from Maine. The Boston Globe released an article on August 15 about Virginia Oliver, who still works in her boat, catching lobsters, even after being a centenarian.
This showed his ability to be on cue with the current discourse when it comes to social media.
In the featured photo, she was seen tossing an undersized lobster back into the sea. Typically, Twitter did not take long to make it viral, claiming that she was using her telekinetic powers like "the force" used by Jedis in the Star Wars franchise.
Mark Hamill again joined in on the fun by tweeting:
"The Force is strong with this lobsterwoman."
Here's hoping the 69-year-old continues making waves on Twitter.