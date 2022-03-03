Twitch streamer STPeach banned after raising $10k for charity, fans left unsurprised

STPeach, a Twitch streamer with over one million followers, was banned from the site following what some fans refer to as "the box incident."

Lisa "STPeach" is a popular streamer who plays various games. On top of streaming, she is also the owner of the meal replacement plan brand CTRL. The streamer is also known to cosplay, dressing up as her favorite characters from video games and other media on her streams. However, it seems her love of cosplaying is what led to her first-ever ban on Twitch, as announced on Twitter by the automated StreamerBans account.

STPeach banned on Twitch, but why?

Usually, when a popular streamer like this is banned, they will issue a statement about the ban to give clarity to their fans. In this case, the streamer's tweet was more or less vague, hinting as to the reason without directly explaining why.

Peach 🌸 @STPeach



At least the kids still get the $10k Banned from twitch. Next time I’ll make sure to bring a hot tub out 🙃At least the kids still get the $10k Banned from twitch. Next time I’ll make sure to bring a hot tub out 🙃At least the kids still get the $10k ❤️

This led to some fans questioning what happened, with others throwing criticism at Twitch for the ban.

Oo HappyKool oO @OoHappykooloO @STPeach If you followed the rules I don't see why he banned you I see much worse on twitch but no one reacted in their the support. @STPeach If you followed the rules I don't see why he banned you I see much worse on twitch but no one reacted in their the support.

Efrain Pantoja @machluv @STPeach What? Why did you get banned from twitch? That sucks sorry to hear that @STPeach What? Why did you get banned from twitch? That sucks sorry to hear that 😔

Grimmjo @iamGrimmjo @STPeach Thats unfortunate but shout out to you for looking out for the Children @STPeach Thats unfortunate but shout out to you for looking out for the Children

the5kingsofthenorth @the5kingsofthe2 @STPeach Thats dumb why did u get band for doing a charity stream? That makes no sense :( @STPeach Thats dumb why did u get band for doing a charity stream? That makes no sense :(

However, it seems like the majority of fans know why she was banned, pointing to a clip of her latest stream where she was dressed in a quite risqué cosplay of the Street Fighter character Cammy.

In the clip, she stood up out of her chair to move a box behind her, but as she turned away from the camera, her backside was on display to the stream. Some fans referred to this as "the box incident," with many making box-related jokes under the tweet.

Player1dPro @Player1dPro @Urhielo @StreamerBans @STPeach She was dressed as Cammy (SF) and got up from her chair and well to move a box @Urhielo @StreamerBans @STPeach She was dressed as Cammy (SF) and got up from her chair and well to move a box

Taco @thebesttaco i didn't fully turn but like... you literally just ran to kick a box outta the way really quick c'mon twitch @STPeach dude WHAT LOOOL - i've done the exact same cosplay on stream before tooi didn't fully turn but like... you literally just ran to kick a box outta the way really quick c'mon twitch @STPeach dude WHAT LOOOL - i've done the exact same cosplay on stream before too 😭 i didn't fully turn but like... you literally just ran to kick a box outta the way really quick c'mon twitch 😩

This would definitely violate Twitch's terms of service, as they don't allow nudity, accidental or not, on their site. However, many fans pointed out that the hot tub section of Twitch has plenty of women dressed in arguably more revealing clothing, and in some situations, showing off more than just a backside.

With fans upset at Twitch seemingly turning a blind eye to some but banning others, many left comments dispraising the platform, with some bringing up the fact that it's currently Women's History Month in the United States.

thrain @thrainage @StreamerBans @STPeach She did less than hot tub streamers lmao @StreamerBans @STPeach She did less than hot tub streamers lmao

OGsmash @OGsmash5auce @StreamerBans @STPeach new this was coming.... should of put a tiny bowl of water next to her and labled it hot tub stream @StreamerBans @STPeach new this was coming.... should of put a tiny bowl of water next to her and labled it hot tub stream

Kelly Jean @kellyjeaaann @STPeach damn i was actually hopeful the Twitch rules had changed but i guess you can only get away with it in a paddling pool, valid accurate cosplay not allowed lmao @STPeach damn i was actually hopeful the Twitch rules had changed but i guess you can only get away with it in a paddling pool, valid accurate cosplay not allowed lmao

With no indication as to when STPeach will return, fans will just have to wait until further information comes out to see when she'll be streaming next. However, from past bans that are similar to this, many expect the ban to be lifted at least the next day, so fans will have to wait patiently until then.

