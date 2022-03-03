Twitch streamer STPeach banned after raising $10k for charity, fans left unsurprised

STPeach, a Twitch streamer with over one million followers, was banned from the site following what some fans refer to as "the box incident."
Lisa "STPeach" is a popular streamer who plays various games. On top of streaming, she is also the owner of the meal replacement plan brand CTRL. The streamer is also known to cosplay, dressing up as her favorite characters from video games and other media on her streams. However, it seems her love of cosplaying is what led to her first-ever ban on Twitch, as announced on Twitter by the automated StreamerBans account.
STPeach banned on Twitch, but why?
Usually, when a popular streamer like this is banned, they will issue a statement about the ban to give clarity to their fans. In this case, the streamer's tweet was more or less vague, hinting as to the reason without directly explaining why.
This led to some fans questioning what happened, with others throwing criticism at Twitch for the ban.
However, it seems like the majority of fans know why she was banned, pointing to a clip of her latest stream where she was dressed in a quite risqué cosplay of the Street Fighter character Cammy.
In the clip, she stood up out of her chair to move a box behind her, but as she turned away from the camera, her backside was on display to the stream. Some fans referred to this as "the box incident," with many making box-related jokes under the tweet.
This would definitely violate Twitch's terms of service, as they don't allow nudity, accidental or not, on their site. However, many fans pointed out that the hot tub section of Twitch has plenty of women dressed in arguably more revealing clothing, and in some situations, showing off more than just a backside.
With fans upset at Twitch seemingly turning a blind eye to some but banning others, many left comments dispraising the platform, with some bringing up the fact that it's currently Women's History Month in the United States.
With no indication as to when STPeach will return, fans will just have to wait until further information comes out to see when she'll be streaming next. However, from past bans that are similar to this, many expect the ban to be lifted at least the next day, so fans will have to wait patiently until then.
Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!