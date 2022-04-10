We're not dating anymore": Mizkif reacts to Maya Higa's reasons for not joining OTK

On Mizkif's stream, a viewer linked a clip of Maya Higa appearing on Nmplol's Streamers in Cars show.

Higa was asked about potentially joining OTK, something she has previously declined in the past. She said that the two streamers' past relationship is why she won't join. Reacting to the video, Miz paused the video to make this point:

"We're not dating anymore, let's just get that out of the way."

Mizkif reacts to Maya Higa not joining OTK

A viewer linked a clip of Maya Higa's appearance on Nmplol's Streamers in Cars to Miz's stream. When he clicked on the clip, he was immediately upset, permanently banning the viewer who linked it.

"You're getting permabanned for just linking this."

Continuing the clip, Higa explained that the reason why she didn't join OTK was because of her past relationship with Miz. She said that she didn't want that type of professional relationship with her boyfriend, and that she definitely wouldn't want that with her now ex-boyfriend.

"I didn't want that power dynamic with my boyfriend. Why would I want that power dynamic with my ex-boyfriend?"

Miz responded to that question on stream, saying that he supports Higa potentially signing with OTK. His reason for supporting it might not be the most expected, however. He said:

"Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. That's why we should do it."

Nmplol tried to assuage Higa's concerns about power dynamic issues by downplaying Miz's influence over the business side of the organization. He said:

"Miz has no power in OTK. You understand that me, Rich and Esfand run the show, right?"

Miz seemed to take issue with that comment, reminding his OTK associates where they get their views.

"Yeah they run the show, but who's channel is it on?"

Although it's unclear whether Maya Higa would actually join OTK, Miz seemed at least somewhat open to the possibility. Nmplol certainly made a compelling pitch.

"Every dollar I make I will just give to you."

Fans react to Mizkif's take on Maya Higa joining OTK

Fans had different takes on the clip, arguing if banning the viewer who linked it was deserved and if Miz has more power in OTK than Nmplol claimed.

Fans' comments ranged from discussion over bans to debating Miz's influence in OTK (Image via YouTube)

While Miz might be joking about being ok with Maya Higa joining OTK, it's possible that the drama would make for good content.

Edited by Mayank Shete