"I will end the stream": Maya Higa's wish to avoid alcohol hilariously granted moments after making it

Twitch streamer Maya Higa attempted a relatively new type of stream today, one that resulted in her having to end her stream, despite raking viewers of a large amount.

Higa had been spinning a wheel to decide her actions for the stream, one that included several draining activities.

After drinking a significant amount of alcohol, the streamer verbally made known her exhaustion at having to drink again when her prayers were timely answered.

"I swear to God, if it's a shot I'm actually- I'm ending the stream."

Maya Higa employs a spinning wheel to decide stream activities

Higa spruced things up during her latest stream by hosting an AMA (Ask Me Anything). She would have to spin a custom-made digital wheel and carry out the action it lands on for every question that she couldn't or refused to answer.

Unfortunately for her, by the end of the second hour, she had taken several shots of alcohol and was seemingly quite sick of it. After receiving a question asking her to choose between "Mushroom" or "Newt," she ended up begrudgingly spinning the wheel.

"God damn it. I swear to God, if it's a shot I'm actually- I'm ending the stream. I'm ending- I- you can't stop me. I WILL end the stream."

Maya Higa and her chat nervously waited for what was to come next, but what did end up happening wasn't anticipated by anyone. The wheel landed on the "End Stream" option, which would force her to close her stream.

She covered her mouth in shock, silently staring at her screen until closing the stream. Many Reddit users noted that they were genuinely surprised she followed through with it, as her viewership and followers had significantly gone up and were only increasing.

For context, Maya Higa was hesitant to answer the one about her ferrets named Newt and Mushroom. She was made to choose between the two, which she could not do.

Maya Higa is a Wildlife Rehabilitator and is the founder of Alveus Sanctuary. She often streams herself and the various animals she has around, aiding the cause of protecting wildlife while educating her viewers.

