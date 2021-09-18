"R**ist incel subreddit?": Simu Liu's alleged problematic Reddit threads spark controversy online

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has recently been caught up in controversy over his past Reddit posts. While it is unclear which user tweeted the posts first, the controversial content has caused some harsh opinions towards the star on Twitter.

However, some fans of the Marvel star did some fact-checking to make others aware of the context of his posts. Several users were also vocal about how some people and certain media-related pages twisted Simu's controversial opinions.

Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 @NebsGoodTakes /u/nippedinthebud appears to be Simu Liu's archived Reddit account



Simu Liu, who had a Reddit account named /u/nippedinthebud (which has since been deleted), had made some seemingly problematic posts. The subreddit Men's Right Asians, which Simu had been a part of back in 2015, has been labeled a "racist incel subreddit" by a user who tweeted screenshots of Simu Liu's comments.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Simu Liu's past Reddit activity

In a tweet, Edward Hong, a voice-over actor, accused Simu Liu of being the Men's Right Asians group's ringleader and accused the Marvel star of having harassed API women.

Katie Bee @Katie_Bee__ I am not excusing Simu for how he expressed his arguments in these comments. However, I would say that they were a good-faith effort to engage in an ongoing conversation about how society should handle and treat pedophiles in order to protect children. #SimuLiu I am not excusing Simu for how he expressed his arguments in these comments. However, I would say that they were a good-faith effort to engage in an ongoing conversation about how society should handle and treat pedophiles in order to protect children. #SimuLiu https://t.co/e7LR3fv4KY

Filippo @filippoq01 Kevin Feige when he sees those Simu Liu Reddit posts: Kevin Feige when he sees those Simu Liu Reddit posts: https://t.co/OJ5hvsELxO

OP @stranglent i am kinda grossed by simu liu's old reddit statements but he did acknowledge how he was immature back then. honestly, acknowledging change and past mistakes is already a good enough apology in my opinion as someone who had litrally gone through a similar phase 3 to 4 yrs ago i am kinda grossed by simu liu's old reddit statements but he did acknowledge how he was immature back then. honestly, acknowledging change and past mistakes is already a good enough apology in my opinion as someone who had litrally gone through a similar phase 3 to 4 yrs ago https://t.co/nJNJgmE61g

Arjun Kaul @ProbablyArjun Simu Liu (26) posting a Reddit comment that Simu Liu (32) is going to regret Simu Liu (26) posting a Reddit comment that Simu Liu (32) is going to regret https://t.co/Fc55SsGz6m

gohem @GohemFGC ngl I'll wait to see if Simu Liu says anything about those reddit posts, those were 6/5 years ago and people can always change for the better and I think he has ngl I'll wait to see if Simu Liu says anything about those reddit posts, those were 6/5 years ago and people can always change for the better and I think he has

kai @kaiiinexile Simu liu getting called out for reddit posts from 7 years ago. Do y'all not have a life ??????? Simu liu getting called out for reddit posts from 7 years ago. Do y'all not have a life ???????

Josh Du @DuJosh Kevin Feige looking at all these Spider-Man leaks and Simu Liu Reddit comments Kevin Feige looking at all these Spider-Man leaks and Simu Liu Reddit comments https://t.co/UW8596f0g1

What is the story behind Simu Liu's controversial Reddit posts?

Simu Liu, who allegedly had the handle /u/nippedinthebud from 2013 to 2015, faced some backlash for his controversial Reddit posts and involvement in a subreddit. In some of these posts, the actor made some seemingly s**ist comments and reportedly sympathized with pedophilia.

In response to a 2015 post under the r/worldnews subreddit, which linked to a BBC article about Germany's confidential treatment for pedophiles, the 32-year-old commented:

"As a part of my research, I discovered that these people have literally nowhere to turn, even non-offending pedophiles. They cannot seek treatment in most parts of the word [sic] because the therapist or psychiatrist would be legally required to report any individuals they suspected would pose a threat to minors."

He added:

"From a biological standpoint, it's no different than being gay — a small mutation in the genome that defines our sexual preferences. Depending on what area of the world you were born and what time, it also may have been a perfectly acceptable thing to act on those urges."

Liu further clarified his points by stating:

"Now, we all know that taking advantage of minors is wrong. Disgusting and vile, even. But except for Germany, we are going about it completely COMPLETELY the wrong way."

The star also referred to the backward "cure" that people think would eliminate pedophilic urges in individuals.

In another post, Simu Liu also spoke about biological differences between males and females, claiming the latter was inferior in sports.

Simu's response

In 2019, Simu tweeted:

"Just a reminder that I do not ever EVER advocate for anything other than positivity."

Simu Liu (刘思慕) @SimuLiu DISCLAIMER: If you dig back far enough, I'm sure you'll find a more immature version of me who gave in to anger and hate. It doesn't make me a hypocrite; it makes me a human being. Mentalities evolve. We shift and we grow. And I want us all to grow the right way. DISCLAIMER: If you dig back far enough, I'm sure you'll find a more immature version of me who gave in to anger and hate. It doesn't make me a hypocrite; it makes me a human being. Mentalities evolve. We shift and we grow. And I want us all to grow the right way.

Simu Liu (刘思慕) @SimuLiu Oh cool this is here Oh cool this is here

Interestingly, Simu Liu put up the above tweet to seemingly clarify his opinions on the backlash aimed at his past activities. It remains to be seen how far this controversy goes and how it affects the Harbin, China native, especially since Shang-Chi has done so well since release.

