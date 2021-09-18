"R**ist incel subreddit?": Simu Liu's alleged problematic Reddit threads spark controversy online

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has recently been caught up in controversy over his past Reddit posts. While it is unclear which user tweeted the posts first, the controversial content has caused some harsh opinions towards the star on Twitter.
However, some fans of the Marvel star did some fact-checking to make others aware of the context of his posts. Several users were also vocal about how some people and certain media-related pages twisted Simu's controversial opinions.
Simu Liu, who had a Reddit account named /u/nippedinthebud (which has since been deleted), had made some seemingly problematic posts. The subreddit Men's Right Asians, which Simu had been a part of back in 2015, has been labeled a "racist incel subreddit" by a user who tweeted screenshots of Simu Liu's comments.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Simu Liu's past Reddit activity
In a tweet, Edward Hong, a voice-over actor, accused Simu Liu of being the Men's Right Asians group's ringleader and accused the Marvel star of having harassed API women.
What is the story behind Simu Liu's controversial Reddit posts?
Simu Liu, who allegedly had the handle /u/nippedinthebud from 2013 to 2015, faced some backlash for his controversial Reddit posts and involvement in a subreddit. In some of these posts, the actor made some seemingly s**ist comments and reportedly sympathized with pedophilia.
In response to a 2015 post under the r/worldnews subreddit, which linked to a BBC article about Germany's confidential treatment for pedophiles, the 32-year-old commented:
"As a part of my research, I discovered that these people have literally nowhere to turn, even non-offending pedophiles. They cannot seek treatment in most parts of the word [sic] because the therapist or psychiatrist would be legally required to report any individuals they suspected would pose a threat to minors."
He added:
"From a biological standpoint, it's no different than being gay — a small mutation in the genome that defines our sexual preferences. Depending on what area of the world you were born and what time, it also may have been a perfectly acceptable thing to act on those urges."
Liu further clarified his points by stating:
"Now, we all know that taking advantage of minors is wrong. Disgusting and vile, even. But except for Germany, we are going about it completely COMPLETELY the wrong way."
The star also referred to the backward "cure" that people think would eliminate pedophilic urges in individuals.
In another post, Simu Liu also spoke about biological differences between males and females, claiming the latter was inferior in sports.
Simu's response
In 2019, Simu tweeted:
"Just a reminder that I do not ever EVER advocate for anything other than positivity."
Interestingly, Simu Liu put up the above tweet to seemingly clarify his opinions on the backlash aimed at his past activities. It remains to be seen how far this controversy goes and how it affects the Harbin, China native, especially since Shang-Chi has done so well since release.