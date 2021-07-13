20-year old Hunter Echo labelled a "pedophile" after he makes sexualized comments about Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram Live

TikToker Hunter Echo is making news for allegedly addressing relationship rumors with “Stranger Things” star, Millie Bobby Brown. During a recent Instagram Live, the 20-year-old confirmed that he was in a relationship with Brown.

He also mentioned that they lived together for eight months and made some derogatory comments about the actor. The revelation of the alleged relationship came after old pictures of Hunter Echo and Millie Bobby Brown resurfaced online.

*SERIOUS* Many noticing Millie Bobby Brown (16) allegedly dated 20-year-old TikToker Hunter Echo. Some of these pictures are from New Years 2021. Millie allegedly met Hunter when she was 15 and they allegedly lived together for 8 months. pic.twitter.com/HanF3VNVy6 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 13, 2021

Following the comments, fans immediately called out the TikToker for dating a minor, as Brown was reportedly 16 years old when the pair got together. He also came under fire for sexualizing Millie in his video, with many calling him a “pedophile” and allegedly accusing him of grooming.

The latest drama comes after Millie Bobby Brown sparked relationship rumors with Jake Bonjiovi. The duo were photographed hanging out in New York last month and also debuted in each other’s Instagram.

Twitter calls out Hunter Echo for sexualizing Millie Bobby Brown

TikTok star Hunter Echo has landed in hot water after confirming rumors about an alleged relationship with British actor, Millie Bobby Brown. Several fans criticized the TikToker for allegedly dating Brown despite the latter being underage at the time.

In response, Hunter Echo attempted to take a dig at fans claiming they were not aware of the situation:

“You guys don’t know anything. You guys are just following after one person saying one thing like- ‘everybody hates him’ so that everyone’s gonna hate me.”

Hunter Echo appeared to respond to comments about his alleged relationship with Millie Bobby Brown in a recent live stream. pic.twitter.com/fSbXzrgAfm — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 13, 2021

The California-native appeared in the Live alongside a friend, who further sexualized Brown by saying:

“That child knew how to suck d***”

Following the statement, Hunter laughed on camera and agreed, saying:

“She did.”

Hunter Echo responds in the live to question “That child knew how to suck dick,” by saying “She did.” pic.twitter.com/fl6AjWDBGa — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 13, 2021

Enraged fans vehemently condemned the statements and mentioned that the TikToker could face a lawsuit for his behavior. He responded to this by saying:

“There is no lawsuit at all. I was living at Millie’s house for eight months… her mum and dad knew about everything.”

Hunter Echo ended up receiving severe backlash from fans during the Live. The same fans also took to Twitter to share their angered reaction to the situation:

the way he lived in millie’s house for eight months and now he’s saying this… i can’t believe this is happening i’m sick to my stomach pic.twitter.com/VGfyRA0Kei — nora (@finnwoIfhard) July 13, 2021

him and his ugly ass sister gaslighting and blaming millie all bc she was “obsessed” with him…..yeah maybe that was because you fucking groomed her into believing you liked her and that you could have a real relationship??? or because you had power over her as an ADULT????? — ًtessa (@mqlevens) July 13, 2021

Im getting real tired of these grown men admitting to sexual assaulting minors on video and NOT being held accountable. — Sarah (@Sarah_thinking) July 13, 2021

They called her a child and then proceeded to talk about her like this?? JAIL!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m6iVmFw9C9 — I'll pay the postage in sin (@Hearye2) July 13, 2021

count your days hunter ecimovic. you literally admitted to having sex with a 16 year old when you were 20. on a LIVESTREAM. you’re disgusting. millie bobby brown deserves better than this. pic.twitter.com/dG5gdY6u0x — jane 🦥 (@mssjanepaulson) July 13, 2021

I fear for millie bobby brown’s mental health, i really do. she’s been put through hell, been bullied since she was a child and now her ex who’s a 20 year old man who groomed her basically, is talking on live with a bunch of friends about explicit stuff. WTF. — ً (@hoppcer) July 13, 2021

even if they didn't have any type of relationship (which they clearly did, let's not be dense), the fact that he's ok with making these types of sexual "jokes" about a 16 year old (at the time) is EXTREMELY disturbing... and telling... he needs to be locked up fr — 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@volcanogirlz) July 13, 2021

“echo” is a funny way to spell “ped0phile.” — pixie🧚🏼✨ (@pixiedrm21) July 13, 2021

claiming millie was obsessed with him when she’s been in a new relationship for months now yet he’s spent all night talking about her — angel (@pIanetfinn) July 13, 2021

Not Hunter Echo (20) gr00ming then 16-year-old Millie Bobby Brown 🤡 #MillieBobbyBrown pic.twitter.com/WwLVI3pdyI — Thunder Kade (@ThunderKade) July 13, 2021

Meanwhile, some fans also called out Millie Bobby Brown's parents for not being responsible and giving her consent to date an adult man:

So Millie Bobby Brown parents was letting their 16 year old daughter date...a 20 year old? And they lived together for 8 months? And he was recently making comments on live about their sex life? pic.twitter.com/vHtqoYybsz — Kez ♥ (@K3ZLYN) July 13, 2021

HE LIVED WITH IN MILLIE’S HOSE FOR 8 MONTHS AND HER PARENTS KNEW ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIP… HER PARENTS ARE GOING TO H3LL.. IM SICK — hill (@prettydvys) July 13, 2021

OK, so this is a confession? Where are Millie's parents? Why are the authorities not involved? — Naley (@Naley___) July 13, 2021

i just never trusted child stars’ parents in hollywood and millie and olivia’s situations just prove that. how are you turning a blind eye to your daughters getting preyed on? just because they’re providing for you doesn’t mean they’re adults — ً (@monetsdehaans) July 13, 2021

also fuck millie bobby browns parents they let her at 16 date and live with a fucking 20 year old. so tired of young girls being groomed and taken advantage of and their parents aren’t doing shit about it — ًluna (@Iivjnk) July 13, 2021

One fan seemed to have perfectly summed up the situation, holding both Hunter Echo and Brown's parents accountable:

fuck hunter echo AND his bitch ass friends for sexualizing a minor & victim blaming, & just as equally fuck millie bobby brown’s shitty parents for not caring about her as a human being and not looking out for her safety at 16, & only using her for her hard-earned money! — mads (@mads_78) July 13, 2021

As criticism continues to pour in online, Millie Bobby Brown maintains her silence regarding her private life. It remains to be seen if the actor will address Hunter Echo’s controversial statements in the days to come.

