Shang-Chi breakdown: Easter eggs, ending explained, "She-Hulk," and Makulan theories

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally hit theaters on September 3rd. The movie introduced mystical creatures and explored a different realm while also hinting at the cosmic origins of the "ten rings."

Along with legendary actors from Hong Kong cinema, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh, Shang-Chi also paid homage to martial arts films from earlier decades. The fight sequence seemed to be inspired by Jackie Chan's films and Crouching Tiger Hidden Tiger.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also had very subtle hints at future MCU projects like Armor Wars, She-Hulk, and the forthcoming sequel of the movie.

This article contains spoilers for the movie.

Easter eggs and theories from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The movie had a plethora of easter eggs, callbacks and spawned off several theories about how the events of "Shang-Chi" will affect the future of MCU 4.

Ta-Lo

Ta-Lo realm in the movie (Image via Marvel Studios)

Like the comics, the movie established Ta-Lo as an ancient God-realm in a pocket dimension. The realm was the home of an alien race called Xian, making it plausible that Shang-Chi and his sister share some origin with the alien race from her mother. However, it is unlikely that the MCU will go this route.

'Other' ancient cities

K'un-Lun in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

In the movie, Ying Nan mentions similar cities in pocket dimensions, like Ta-Lo. This could reference Seven Capital Cities of Heaven, of which Ta-Lo is a part. K'un-Lun from Iron Fist comics could also show up in future MCU properties with this explanation.

Furthermore, if this hint is of K'un-Lunn, then the potential for Iron Fist (Danny Rand) to appear alongside Shang-Chi in the sequel.

Makluan origins of the rings

Mandarin's rings from the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

In the comics, the "ten rings of power" are Makluan pieces of technology. Makluan is a cosmic "Space dragon" race who made the rings that contain the powers of ten legendary Makluan warriors.

However, the movie was vague in its explanation of the ring's origin. In the comics, Wen-Wu found the rings in a crash-site of a Makluan spaceship, which might be the same for the movie.

Theory #1 - Extremis

As Shang-Chi and Katy entered the Macau tournament/fight club, a "low-level" fight was seen between someone with a variation of extremis. While the reference was not that subtle, it was in a blink-and-miss moment.

The Extremis project was last seen in 2013's Iron Man 3, and the recent Easter egg in Shang-Chi possibly hints at the project's return in future Iron-Man-related projects like Armor Wars or Iron-Heart.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring Post-credit scene and ending explained.

Theory #2 - Makulans in Shang-Chi sequel

Fin Fang Foom in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

In the first post-credit scene of the film, Shang-Chi and Katy are summoned by Wong. They analyze the Ten rings of powers as when Shang-Chi used it in Ta-Lo, the advanced sorcerers at Kamar-Taj felt its presence. Later in the scene, Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner speculate that the rings are beyond thousands of years old and send a beacon to someplace.

The beacon could have been possibly sent to Kakaranthara, the home planet of the Makulan dragons. If this theory is true, it can hint at the appearance of Fin Fang Foom in the sequel.

Furthermore, the movie also established that Bruce Banner, who is expected to appear in the She-Hulk Disney+ series, has returned to his normal self from being Professor Hulk in Avengers: Endgame.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen