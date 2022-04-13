"I missed a lot of opportunities in the past": Lacari explains how he wants to become his best version in the future

Twitch streamer Lacari has made a name for himself in the gaming and streaming community through his highly entertaining streams, involving titles such as Tekken 5, Tekken 7, Elden Ring, Epic Seven, and many more.

However, one of his latest streams featured a few elements that were more personal than the others from previous ones.

During the livestream, Lacari highlighted his future endeavors and personal goals. Interestingly, his plans even involved Twitch star and One True King owner/founding member, Mizkif.

Lacari stated:

"I'm gonna join Mizkif and Em in Camp Knut."

Twitch streamer Lacari sets goals for himself

The variety streamer has gained considerable popularity in the streaming space with his engaging content.

As of his latest numbers on Twitch, Lacarai currently has over 278K followers. In addition to his streaming achievements, he was also signed as a content creator for gaming organization Alliance in 2021.

Now, during one of his recent streams, Lacari has gone into depth about his personal goals, which include working towards a better and healthier lifestyle.

While interacting with his fans via Twitch chat, the streamer quoted a unique suggestion from one of his fans that read:

"Go for a 10 min stair master level 7 every second day if you wanna try for Knut's training thing."

Lacari then revealed his detailed plan in response to the fan's message. But what's more interesting is that he intends to follow fellow streamer Mizkif's plan, i.e. Knut's training. He highlighted:

"Yeah, I'm gonna...so chat the plan is...I'm gonna join Mizkif and Em in Camp Knut. I'm gonna join them in Camp Knut. Alright, I've made up my mind. I'm gonna start working out every day to prepare for it."

He then further explained the actual reason behind his decision. He listed making the most out of life and wanting a better physique as one of the key incentives, adding:

"Dude, I wanna be a Gigachad. I really f**king do. I'm tired of being like...dude ugh...chat, the thing is you only get on life. I don't wanna be fat. I don't wanna be fat like... I wanna reach like my maximum potential I have with the one life that I have."

The Twitch streamer then talked about how difficult it would be and how it could affect his streaming schedule. But he is also aware that wanting to be the best version of yourself requires effort.

"So I have to f**king start working hard. I mean, it might be hard. I might not be able to stream some days. I wanna be the best version of myself possible, you know? Sure, I f**ked up in the past. I'm sure we all have, right? I missed a lot of oppurtunities in the past. But I still have tomorrow. And as long as I have tomorrow, that's all I f**king need, man. You know what I mean? That's all I f**king need baby. We're still young. We can do it."

He then revealed that his father, aged 70 as per the streamer, continues to exercise despite him aging and being an inspiration for his son.

Fans react to Twitch streamer's motivation to be the "best version" of himself

Many fans on Reddit interacted with the clip and displayed their support for the Twitch streamer in their reactions.

Others chimed in to help boost his confidence.

Interestingly, one fan had quite a different take on life compared to Lacari's. They took to the Reddit post's comments section to explain their perspective.

However, another fan had an entirely different take on the streamer's inspiration.

Fans were quite impressed with the streamer's inspirational words and made sure to display their appreciation for him.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul