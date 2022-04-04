"Most fun I've had in 3 years of streaming": Fans react as Mizkif, Hasanabi, and more respond to r/place trend

Mizkif and other streamers, creators, and fans alike, all tuned in to the servers to place their tiles on a blank canvas as the beloved empty canvas by Reddit, Place, or as most people across the world know it, r/place, finally came back after a long wait.
The astonishing creation made a gigantic difference across the internet and ensured a place for itself when it was initially launched in 2017. Now, on popular demand and need, Reddit has relaunched it, and it has everyone hooked all over again.
Famous names in the gaming/streaming space, including Mizkif, Hasanbi, and 100T Neff, and many fans took to Twitter to react to the popular trend.
Fans react to popular streamers Mizkif, Hasanabi, and more jumping on r/place trend
Streamers and content creators are often the first to hop on popular trends to increase their engagement and interactions on various platforms. And their fans love it. It invites more people to join the community since the content falls under the sphere of interest.
Of course, the owner and founding member of the well-known gaming organization, One True King Network (OTK Network), Mizkif, had to jump on the bandwagon.
Mizkif has garnered millions of views during his recent streams thanks to his newfound likening for r/place. To give readers an idea of how massive the numbers are, he pulled viewerships of 2.4 million and 1.9 million in his last two streams.
The content creator for 100 Thieves, 100 Neff, reacted to the streamer's tweet and expressed his addiction to the engaging trend.
Various other creators and multiple fans tuned in to show support for Mizkif on the social media platform.
However, there were a few who had some eccentric opinions on his recent streams featuring r/place.
Immensely popular Twitch streamer Hasanabi also took to Twitter to share his accomplishments in r/place.
Interestingly, Hasan wasn't a big fan of r/place initially, but then, he couldn't "stop thinking about it."
Hasan's community thoroughly enjoyed his streams, and fans shared clips and GIFs of their contributions on social media platforms.
The official Twitter handles of Reddit and OTKNetwork also replied to Hasan's tweet.
Many content creators from the OSU community have also made a name for the game in r/place, ensuring the internet recognizes the community.
Partnered Twitch streamer OSU BTMC has kept the defense of the OSU logo alive in r/place from invasion by others using his stream.
Interestingly, even the most-watched Twitch streamer of 2021, xQc, was involved in an altercation with BTMC regarding the invasion of his symbol, and the argument was quite heated.
BTMC's community was quick to show support for him on Twitter as well as r/place and battled out with various other communities invading the OSU symbol.
r/place is again taking over the internet five years after its original launch, and the world wants more of it.