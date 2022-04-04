"Most fun I've had in 3 years of streaming": Fans react as Mizkif, Hasanabi, and more respond to r/place trend

Mizkif and other streamers, creators, and fans alike, all tuned in to the servers to place their tiles on a blank canvas as the beloved empty canvas by Reddit, Place, or as most people across the world know it, r/place, finally came back after a long wait.

Reddit @Reddit Why do I feel like people are still going to comment, "Place was better?"



r/Place returns 4/1. Why do I feel like people are still going to comment, "Place was better?"r/Place returns 4/1. https://t.co/YzU3vlj6FY

The astonishing creation made a gigantic difference across the internet and ensured a place for itself when it was initially launched in 2017. Now, on popular demand and need, Reddit has relaunched it, and it has everyone hooked all over again.

Famous names in the gaming/streaming space, including Mizkif, Hasanbi, and 100T Neff, and many fans took to Twitter to react to the popular trend.

Mizkif @REALMizkif I've loved every second of r/place. Been some of the most fun i've had in 3 years of streaming I've loved every second of r/place. Been some of the most fun i've had in 3 years of streaming

Fans react to popular streamers Mizkif, Hasanabi, and more jumping on r/place trend

Streamers and content creators are often the first to hop on popular trends to increase their engagement and interactions on various platforms. And their fans love it. It invites more people to join the community since the content falls under the sphere of interest.

Of course, the owner and founding member of the well-known gaming organization, One True King Network (OTK Network), Mizkif, had to jump on the bandwagon.

Mizkif shared his thoughts r/place (Images via Sportskeeda)

Mizkif has garnered millions of views during his recent streams thanks to his newfound likening for r/place. To give readers an idea of how massive the numbers are, he pulled viewerships of 2.4 million and 1.9 million in his last two streams.

The content creator for 100 Thieves, 100 Neff, reacted to the streamer's tweet and expressed his addiction to the engaging trend.

Various other creators and multiple fans tuned in to show support for Mizkif on the social media platform.

Muaaz @mws



it’s too good @REALMizkif content on twitch was getting dry — this came outta nowhere and has been some of my fav content to just be watching / listening to on the sideit’s too good @REALMizkif content on twitch was getting dry — this came outta nowhere and has been some of my fav content to just be watching / listening to on the sideit’s too good 🔥

However, there were a few who had some eccentric opinions on his recent streams featuring r/place.

Esticaxi🌐 @Esticaxi @REALMizkif You had fun because you gained 26k followers... Your best streams are for you the most successful but that's not the same for the viewers Twitch plays pokemon was such a community effort way better than this but you didn't gain from it and you said it sucked... BAMZZ OUT @REALMizkif You had fun because you gained 26k followers... Your best streams are for you the most successful but that's not the same for the viewers Twitch plays pokemon was such a community effort way better than this but you didn't gain from it and you said it sucked... BAMZZ OUT

Immensely popular Twitch streamer Hasanabi also took to Twitter to share his accomplishments in r/place.

hasanabi @hasanthehun twitter.com/hasanthehun/st… hasanabi @hasanthehun yesterday i made fun of r/place before looking into it, today i can't stop thinking about it. yesterday i made fun of r/place before looking into it, today i can't stop thinking about it. we have made incredible art that’s constantly under attack but we will defend it at all costs!!!! join us now at twitch.tv/hasanabi we have made incredible art that’s constantly under attack but we will defend it at all costs!!!! join us now at twitch.tv/hasanabi twitter.com/hasanthehun/st… https://t.co/QcHdG0dBHV

Interestingly, Hasan wasn't a big fan of r/place initially, but then, he couldn't "stop thinking about it."

hasanabi @hasanthehun this is what we accomplished yesterday. (among other things like taking down the us flag w/ a jokerfied peepo) this is what we accomplished yesterday. (among other things like taking down the us flag w/ a jokerfied peepo) https://t.co/zfNxCs8oin

Hasan's community thoroughly enjoyed his streams, and fans shared clips and GIFs of their contributions on social media platforms.

The official Twitter handles of Reddit and OTKNetwork also replied to Hasan's tweet.

Many content creators from the OSU community have also made a name for the game in r/place, ensuring the internet recognizes the community.

Partnered Twitch streamer OSU BTMC has kept the defense of the OSU logo alive in r/place from invasion by others using his stream.

Interestingly, even the most-watched Twitch streamer of 2021, xQc, was involved in an altercation with BTMC regarding the invasion of his symbol, and the argument was quite heated.

BTMC @btmclive



reddit.com/r/place OSU LOGO IS BEING RAIDED BY XQC WE NEED YOUR HELP NOW OSU LOGO IS BEING RAIDED BY XQC WE NEED YOUR HELP NOWreddit.com/r/place

BTMC's community was quick to show support for him on Twitter as well as r/place and battled out with various other communities invading the OSU symbol.

oaoeao @WhyAmINeglected @btmclive WE SHALL DEFEND OSU AT ALL COSTS, JOIN IN BROTHERS @btmclive WE SHALL DEFEND OSU AT ALL COSTS, JOIN IN BROTHERS

r/place is again taking over the internet five years after its original launch, and the world wants more of it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer