3 Twitch streamers whose houses caught fire while live on stream

One of the leading platforms in the streaming space, Twitch is home to millions of gamers, content creators, and streamers who regularly stream on the purple platform. Given the countless hours various individuals stream for, a few accidents are bound to happen live.

Here are a handful of unlucky Twitch streamers whose houses, unfortunately, caught fire while live on stream and what happened following the tragic events that prevailed.

Three incidents when Twitch streamers' houses caught fire while streaming

3) eddybaker420

The first on the list is Twitch streamer eddybaker420, who during a Star Trek Online stream was forced into action when his couch caught fire out of the blue.

Streamer's couch catches fire (Image via twitter/eddybaker420)

The variety streamer was quick to respond and immediately started searching for a fire extinguisher before eventually putting it out, preventing any major damage. However, the couch certainly did not make it.

BAKE REEVES @eddybaker420 Twitch.com/Eddybaker420 My couch caught on fire while I was streaming My couch caught on fire while I was streaming 😅🔥 Twitch.com/Eddybaker420 https://t.co/bCdVRySbSB

2) RSN_Radishboy

One of the most recent streamers to be a victim of house fire is Radishboy. The Old School RuneScape player, who goes by the name RSN_Radishboy on the platform, was streaming the popular game when his fire alarm started ringing.

Radishboy was a victim of house fire (Image via Instagram/rsn_radishboy)

In the shocking incident, he discovered that his ground floor was completely covered in smoke. He was later informed by the fire department that the house suffered a "total loss" and was "unlivable."

Radishboy @RadishboyVids Hey everyone. I will reach out in the future to all the private messages please forgive me if I never respond. It’s a tad overwhelming.

I’ll share 1 photo until I’m ready to share anything else. Fire department said total loss/unlivable and we are trying to salvage things now. Hey everyone. I will reach out in the future to all the private messages please forgive me if I never respond. It’s a tad overwhelming. I’ll share 1 photo until I’m ready to share anything else. Fire department said total loss/unlivable and we are trying to salvage things now. https://t.co/mwtTuwY3dS

Radishboy also has a one-minute clip of the stream from the day of the incident and has titled it as "The Day we lost Everything."

The tragic incident took place in late January 2022, and the avid gamer has since returned to playing his beloved game on stream for his fans.

1) GimpyG

In November 2021, Twitch streamer GimpyG was forced out of his residence due to a fire that broke out in his garage, attached to his house.

The incident took place while GimpyG was streaming Diablo 2: Resurrected and had to abruptly leave the house along with his family members and cats. He later shared a picture showcasing the aftermath.

Gimpygod @Gimpygod Here’s a picture of the front of my home where the van was parked. The tape is there because it’s dangerous to go in this area: Here’s a picture of the front of my home where the van was parked. The tape is there because it’s dangerous to go in this area: https://t.co/jcJskoVt3Y

The upsetting incident, the loss of the house and beloved gaming setup left the community as well as other streamers disheartened, which led to many contributing towards rebuilding his streaming room.

While accidents like these are concerning, they do bring the community close in to support each other and provide a new perspective on life for each individual involved.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul