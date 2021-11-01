Twitch streamer's house catches fire and starts to burn down while on livestream

Twitch streamer GimpyG recently faced a near-death situation when his garage caught fire and he was forced to evacuate his house while on a livestream. Gimpy did not have the time to turn off the broadcast before he was carried away from his streaming setup.

Viewers can watch the relevant section from 1:34:00 in the following video:

While the streamer has incurred many material losses, including his streaming setup, he and his family are unharmed.

After fire tragedy, fans and friends begin a fund to help Twitch streamer GimpyG rebuild his streaming setup

The streamer was in the middle of a Diablo 2: Resurrected stream, enjoying himself and casually recounting stories with his audience. Later, he was startled to hear from someone in the house that they would be calling 911 since their garage was on fire.

"Oh no. I just got a pit in my stomach. Our garage is on fire! What happens? Do I need to go?"

The other person in the room, revealed later to be his nephew, informed him that they needed to leave and escorted him to safety, but his livestream was still on. His audience and fellow streamer could see the smoke slowly filling up the room, indicating that this was no small fire. However, there was no way of knowing whether Gimpy and the others in his house were safe until he posted a tweet informing his fans of his safety.

Gimpygod @Gimpygod Hello all, I am okay but my house burnt down…we are safe but my everything is destroyed. Wheelchair van everything burnt. It’s on the VOD so that maybe interesting. Hello all, I am okay but my house burnt down…we are safe but my everything is destroyed. Wheelchair van everything burnt. It’s on the VOD so that maybe interesting.

GimpyGod is a streamer who suffers from muscular dystrophy, which means he has to use adaptive gameplay equipment to stream the games he plays. Furthermore, the streamer also uses a wheelchair van to stream.

Gimpygod @Gimpygod Here’s a picture of the front of my home where the van was parked. The tape is there because it’s dangerous to go in this area: Here’s a picture of the front of my home where the van was parked. The tape is there because it’s dangerous to go in this area: https://t.co/jcJskoVt3Y

Unfortunately, none of those things made it through the fire, as Gimpy himself confirmed. However, the streamer seemed relieved that his cats were unharmed.

Naturally, being a professional streamer, GimpyG had a very expensive streaming setup. It will be difficult for him to replace it immediately, especially since his setup included adaptive equipment. Therefore, the streamer's friends and fans have shown their support by starting a fund to raise the money required for Gimpy to rebuild his setup after the fire.

Chris Fraser @defrisselle



Check the VoD starting at 1:34:00

twitch.tv twitch.tv/videos/1191505… @Gimpygod His home burnt today while he was streaming He and his family could really use the help All is accessablity items are gone The big one being the vanCheck the VoD starting at 1:34:00 @Gimpygod His home burnt today while he was streaming He and his family could really use the help All is accessablity items are gone The big one being the vanCheck the VoD starting at 1:34:00twitch.tv twitch.tv/videos/1191505…

The streamer recently took to Reddit to provide an update on his current situation.

While everyone is glad that Twitch streamer GimpyGod and his family are safe, it might be a while before he is able to stream again.

