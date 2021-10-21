Twitch star TinaKitten opens about narrowly escaping a "near death" moment on a flight

TinaKitten is one of the most popular OfflineTV streamers who is well known for her Just Chatting streams, apart from her 100 Thieves content. In a recent stream, she shared a horrifying travel experience that she went through while flying to Los Angeles.

Tina was on a flight during bad weather conditions and claimed she had a "near death" experience, where all the passengers on the flight were convinced they would die.

TinaKitten recounts scary flight experience to Los Angeles

While narrating the incident the streamer explained that the weather was really windy at the time of her flight, so the airports had to ground the planes till situations got better. TinaKitten revealed that she had to wait at the airport for around 9 hours to board a one hour flight.

"It was so windy and they had to ground the planes, and honestly, that's great. I'm not one to complain about that, like thank you for not letting me go on a plane that is crowded, or that can't take off because of, like, strong winds."

She explained that they were not informed how long the plane would be delayed so she could not go back home and come back to the airport later on. However, when she finally got on to the flight eight hours later, the plane was shaking and the experience was very scary for her.

"I went on the flight and it was shaking, Like you know, when you go on a roller coaster, and you feel your a** lift from the seat? I felt that, like, three times. Everyone around me was like, 'WE'RE GONNA DIE!'"

TinaKitten revealed that she got so scared that she started sobbing during the flight. She remembered Emma had given her an onyx crystal shaped like a cat, which she took out of her bag and clutched in her hand really tight, since Emma had told her that it was for protection.

Ultimately, she managed to get off the plane and land in Los Angeles safely, even though the flight was extremely scary for her. Fans in the comments section mentioned that it was probably just turbulence, however, they agreed that it can seem very scary during rough weather conditions.

Edited by Danyal Arabi