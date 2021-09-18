Pokimane says she has no interest in joining an esports organization despite abundant offers

During a recent live stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys claimed that she does not plan to join a gaming organization like many of her fellow content creators.

In recent months, a range of Twitch stars have announced big-money moves to various esports organizations. 100 Thieves have recently snapped up creators such as fuslie, kyedae, and TinaKitten who recently announced her move on September 16, 2021.

However, Pokimane claimed that she does not plan to join any esports organization despite receiving a number of lucrative offers. The popular Twitch streamer suggested that she does not want a company to influence her career, but instead wants to focus on her own brand.

Pokimane claims she will not join esports organization despite receiving multiple offers

Recently, NRG revealed that they had signed content creators Daequan and Hamlinz, two stars who had been out of the public eye for more than a year. Other esports organizations such as TSM and Envy have also signed content creators in recent months, with the extremely popular streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel under a long-term contract with Luminosity Gaming.

While the moves might make a lot of financial sense, Pokimane claimed that joining an organization is not the right choice for her.

I’ve got a lot of offers from organizations, but I always felt like I don’t want to. Even throughout my whole come-up, I got offers. Look, I don’t know, I want to just be me. I don’t want to be under another company. I don’t want anybody telling me what to do, how to live. Do you think every creator has to be in an org? I actually think a lot of creators get lowballed by organizations. But I understand if they don’t value branding much.”

As to be expected, Pokimane has indeed received multiple expensive offers in the past, but thinks that joining an esports organization might eventually result in conflicting interests, which could damage her personal brand.

“I have been offered plenty of times. Years and years. Plenty of teams. But I’m on OfflineTV. You know, we created OfflineTV. I feel like if I joined a team, it would just kind of dilute my brand. And, I think it would dilute the OTV brand too. I would feel like I’m spreading myself too thin. If I devote myself to something, I want to do it one-hundred percent. I don’t want to be not fully in anything.”

As her comments suggest, Pokimane seems highly unlikely to join an esports organization at this point in her career. The streamer wants to be completely devoted to her own image in the community.

