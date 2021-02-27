Is Pokimane the best female streamer of the year despite losing the title to Valkyrae at the Game Awards?

Twitch is undoubtedly one of the most popular streaming platforms on the internet right now.

It has come under fire several times for banning streamers for unknown reasons, but it still boasts a collection of the industry's most followed streamers. Some of the most popular streamers on the platform are Shroud and xQc.

2020 was a rocky year for everyone, but female streamers like Pokimane and Valkyrae kept fans entertained with their distinct yet entertaining streams. The two, among others, have dominated the charts and become household names in the Twitch community.

Esports organizations like Cloud9 have also introduced an all-female Valorant roster. This has prompted several female gamers from around the world to take up streaming.

Top 3 female streamers on the internet right now

Pokimane

Imane “Pokimane” Anys, without a shadow of a doubt, is one of the finest streamers on the internet right now. Her growth to the top was gradual, but 2020 played an instrumental role in helping her channel permeate far and wide.

She started by streaming titles like League of Legends and Fortnite but soon branched out to Valorant and has become pretty good at it.

(Image via Sportskeeda)

In October 2020, she joined Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Disguised Toast, HasanAbi, and others for an Among Us session. The session was a part of the get-out-the-vote initiative for the recently concluded Presidential elections.

Pokimane has over 1,000 days of activity on Twitch and boasts over 7 million followers on the platform with over 150 million views overall. She is the 6th most followed user on the same platform.

Valkyrae

She is currently a part of the 100 Thieves banner and has been serving as an advocate for women in the gaming industry. She was also the first female cont creator for the aforementioned platform.

Valkyrae became a popular name in the industry quite rapidly. Sh left Twitch last year to sign a contract with YouTube.

(Image via 100 Thieves Twitter)

Valkyrae has become one of the most followed streamers in the streaming industry and has won several awards. She has been voted as "The Fastest Growing Live Streamer In The World" & "The Biggest Female Gaming Streamer In The World" by Ryan Wyatt.

The American YouTuber's association with Among Us caused a massive surge in views and marked the beginning of a symbiotic relationship. It led to the exponential growth of her channel and InnerSloths's murder-mystery title.

She also bagged the Content Creator of the Year Award at the Game Awards, beating the likes of NICKMERCS and Jay-Ann Lopez.

Alanah Pearce

She is one of the most interesting streamers on this list. The Australian streamer has worked as a gaming journalist and a co-host of the popular YouTube channel Funhaus.

(Image via CD Projekt Red)

Recently, she joined hands with CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 and lent her voice to one of the NPCs in the game. She also lent her likeness to one of the characters and ended up with a small cameo in the RPG.

The Australian streamer has over half a million subscribers on YouTube with over half a million views in total.