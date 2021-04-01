"I can't tap a stranger": Twitch streamer 'TinaKitten' opens up about her sexuality

22-year-old Twitch streamer "TinaKitten" recently spoke candidly about her sexuality on stream.

Responding to a user in her Twitch chat, the streamer articulated where she placed herself on the sexuality spectrum. She also elaborated on what she believes is required for her to be intimate with someone.

TinaKitten's statement of honesty resonated with many members of her chat, who found it validating. Her full statement on the topic can be found in the four-minute clip below.

TinaKitten discusses her sexuality on stream

During a regular "Just Chatting" stream, a member of TinaKitten's chat asked,

"What's your sexuality?"

After pondering the response for a few minutes, she said,

"I don't know."

Elaborating further, she explains why she's apathetic to her orientation:

"I don't know. I don't think I care too much about what I am sometimes. Sometimes I look at girls and sometimes I look at boys and I'm like you're a cutie pie I guess. I've always been like straight, but at the same time I don't really know if that's even true."

The streamer went on to narrate experiences in high school where she didn't relate to her friend's perception of someone being "conventionally attractive."

When her peers would talk about "tapping" a stranger out of pure attraction, TinaKitten felt otherwise. She said,

"I would not tap a stranger. I don't look at a celebrity and go yeah I'd tap that. I just can't do it, it would freak me out.

Labeling herself a 'demisexual,' TinaKitten stated that she needed to have an emotional connection with someone before being sexually attracted to them.

The following were some of the responses people had about the video.

Fans react to TinaKitten's statement

