3 streamers who forgot they were streaming and left the camera on (2021)

Streamers often lead very hectic schedules with their long hours of streaming, promotion and brand work. Therefore, every once in a while, they slip up on livestream as well. Several times, streamers have gone live by mistake or forgotten to end their stream and not realize it. While these incidents usually do not make for something very eventful, they do provide the streamer's audience with a few laughs.

Here are the top such instances where streamers forgot or did not realize that they were live on stream.

Streamers who forgot they were live on stream

Pokimane

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most popular streamers in the streaming community, so it is natural that her streams rake in hundreds of thousands of views every day. After one such stream, Pokimane accidentally forgot to turn off her camera.

Pokimane forgot to turn her camera off after a stream (Image via Pokimane on Twitter)

The Moroccan streamer's fans subsequently saw her having a small get-together with her friends in her home's living room, where she was previously streaming. It was only when she bent over to pick up her cat that she realized that the camera was still on. The streamer shared a good laugh about the incident with her friends, and that was the end of it.

Ninja

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins got his fans really concerned when he started streaming very early one morning. The streamer could be seen red-eyed and simply sitting in front of his streaming setup with a beverage in his hand. The streamer's fans got very concerned for his health since he looked like he wasn't doing too well health-wise.

However, the streamer soon realized that he was live on stream and turned off the camera. He later revealed that he looked that way simply because he was hungover from the night before, and it was nothing serious.

Tfue

Tfue is one of the most popular Fortnite streamers ever, and has a very loyal fanbase from the game. In one instance, the streamer was victim to an embarrassing situation after he forgot to turn off his camera after finishing streaming for the day.

Tfue was one of the best Fortnite streamers during Chapter 1 (Image via Instagram @tfue)

He went to grab a bite with his friends, and when he returned to the room, he was shirtless. The streamer soon realized that he was still live on stream, and quickly turned off his camera.

While all these incidents were relatively harmless incidents, they sure did make for some funny moments for fans of the streamers.

