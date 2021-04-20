5 popular streamers who forgot to turn off their live stream

The streaming community can be entertaining even with their fair share of fails. While live streaming is a tedious task, many streamers often forget to log off their live streams while walking away from the camera. This has led to some hilarious moments.

The ordeal may come off as funny for the internet, but it is definitely a source of first-hand embarrassment for the streamers facing it.

5 popular streamers who left their live stream on

#1 - Imane "Pokimane" Anys

Pokimane may be the world's most popular female streamer, but that title has never saved her from being embarrassed. One time, while at home with her friends, Pokimane bent over in front of the camera to pick up her cat.

It was only after she picked up her cat that she realized she was live. Surprisingly, even her friends didn't know she was live. She laughed the incident off and proceeded to log off her stream.

#2 - James Charles Dickinson

James Charles is a very popular internet celebrity. Although he's been in the spotlight off late for all the wrong reasons, he's also had his fair share of embarrassment online.

One time, after he finished up a game of Among Us, James Charles proceeded to repeat a few lines over and over again without realizing that he was live.

#3 - Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., also known as Snoop Dogg, has been subject to this sort of an embarrassment as well. The American rapper only recently began streaming.

One time, while playing Madden NFL, he rage quit the game 15 minutes into his stream and walked away. His stream ran for eight hours continuously till he came back and realized that he had been streaming all the time.

#4 - Turner "Tfue" Tenney

Tfue is one of the best players to have ever graced the world of Fortnite. One time, after he was done gaming for the day, he decided to go out to grab a bite with his friends.

He was seen leaving the stream only to return to his workstation to shut down his stream. What made this clip popular and funny was the fact that Tfue came back on stream shirtless.

#5 - Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

It's not a live stream fail list if Ninja's not on it. He is one of the most popular streamers in the world and was partly responsible for making Fortnite as popular as it is today.

One time, while interacting with his wife and her friend, Ninja got spanked on his by the two women. The only problem? Ninja was live.