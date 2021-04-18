Fortnite duplication glitch is letting players spawn an infinite number of heals

A new glitch in Fortnite Season 6 allows players to duplicate their in-game weapons and equipable items infinitely.

anyone else abuse the new duplication glitch in fortnite ??😅 #fortnite — Ikon 💞 (@Kloak19) April 18, 2021

Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King has reported the duplication glitch in a recent video where the player can be seen multiplying an infinite number of medkits. Having said that, it is expected that Epic Games will soon fix this glitch with a patch for Fortnite.

However, until such a hotfix or patch arrives, multiple players have abused this glitch to gain an unfair advantage in Fortnite. As revealed by Glitch King, there are a few steps involved in the entire duplication process, and the same can be a bit tricky to execute properly.

Here's how players are exploiting the duplication glitch in Fortnite to gain infinite resources.

Duplication Glitch in Fortnite

Before getting started with the duplication glitch, players need to ensure that they have a full inventory. In simpler terms, players must have all five of their inventory slots filled to execute this glitch properly. Following this, equip the item to replicate in Fortnite.

After this, find a random loot item on the floor that is not already present in the inventory. Click and hold the hotkey assigned to throw the equipped item.

Advertisement

Fortnite Duplication Glitch (The reason Dream Hack is rescheduled) pic.twitter.com/1IJpPKpLQ4 — Art (@Art6x) April 16, 2021

While clicking and holding the respective hotkey, the player will need to pick up the item that is already present on the floor and release the throwing hotkey at the same time.

This will result in the player finding two instances of the item they threw lying in front of them. Players can repeat this process as often as they want to achieve the desired number of resources they need.

This glitch can be absolutely game-breaking in situations where it replicates an infinite number of heals to out-survive every other enemy present in a specific game.

Advertisement

Given that this glitch works for all equipable items in Fortnite, players can replicate other important resources like shield potions and bandages.

Without a doubt, this is one of the worst bugs to have in any battle royale game. Hopefully, Epic Games will soon resolve the issue in Fortnite.