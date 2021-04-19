Fortnite's most expensive back bling Empress returns to the item shop after 766 days 

Fortnite's most expensive back bling Empress has returned to the item shop after 766 days. While this is nothing new, and a lot of vaulted cosmetics have been coming back to the item shop in Season 6, this particular back bling is the most expensive Black Bling in the game at present.

Back blings are one of the most popular cosmetic items in Fortnite. Most back blings in-game look amazing, and some of them, like Raz's (Endless Scroll) and Triggerfish's (Coral Commandos), are even reactive in nature when players take down opponents.

Despite there being so many amazing back blings to choose from, "Empress" is by far the most sought-after back bling in-game and currently costs a staggering 1,000 V-Bucks in-game. This is a lot more than most back blings in-game.

Even Denni, a well-known concept artist who makes skins and outfits, welcomed this bundle of joy back to the item shop. He also caused quite a stir on Twitter a few days ago when he revealed his Pokimane Skin concept art for Fortnite.

What makes the Empress back bling so rare?

The Empress back bling was priced at 1000 V-Bucks when it was first introduced to the item shop on March 15th, 2019. A while later, the item was removed to never be seen again until now, after being vaulted for 766 days.

The Empress back bling is as cute as it gets. It consists of a purple armchair with a pink-colored cat with shades on top of the head, alongside a crown at the top of the chair. A ball of yarn hangs from one of the chair's legs and scratches all over it as well.

The back bling also came with its own set of physics and animation as well. During gameplay, the cat would jump whenever the player would jump and would have a furious expression as well. The cat could also be heard occasionally meowing as players jumped off the battle bus and skydived towards the island.

Despite all these factors, some fans are not happy about the pricing. While that is debatable to some extent, the developers have really put their heart and soul into this cosmetic.

Bonus: Fan concept of style edit for "Empress"

