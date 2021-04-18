Fortnite Season 6 Item Shop: Fishy Offers, Princess Felicity Bundle and, more

Fishy Offers in Fortnite Season 6 is now live, and with it comes the much anticipated Princess Felicity Bundle which is now available for purchase in the Item Shop.

According to resident Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the Princess Fishstick outfit was supposed to be added to Fortnite Season 6, however, no further details were announced at the start of the season.

Although the skin was encrypted in the game files, Epic had kept a tight lip about the details, despite data miners discovering the name of the skin, "NS_Teriyaki_Fish_Princess".

Since Princess Fishstick is 99% currently encrypted in the game files, it's likely that she could be the next Fortnite Crew skin, as we shouldn't get another update before the Crew skin gets announced!



(Thanks to @FortniteGLAT for telling me about his Crew theory!)

It's been a long wait for fans, but the Princess Felicity Bundle is finally in-game, and players can get their hands on the Princess Felicity Fish outfit in the Item Shop.

PRINCESS FISHSTICK IS HERE pic.twitter.com/vBjJmaplLx — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 13, 2021

Item Shop Update: Fishy Offers, Princess Felicity Bundle and, more

With the latest Item Shop update, the much anticipated Princess Felicity Bundle can be purchased in-game, under the Fishy Offers section.

The Princess Felicity bundle contains Outift (Princess Felicity Fish) which has two styles, Back Bling (Flutterfish), Harvesting Tool (Water Wand), and, Wrap (Aqua Royal). The Princess Felicity Bundle costs 1,800 V-Bucks.

All hail Princess Felicity Fish (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

In addition to Princess Felicity Fish, players can even purchase Fishstick himself via the "Fishy Offers" section in the Fortnite Item Shop. The Fishstick outfit comes in three styles edit and a Back Bling (Saltwater Satchel). All of these together cost 1,200 V-Bucks.

Make a splash in Fortnite Season 6 with Fishstick (Image via Epic Games, Fortnite)

Atlantean Fishstick and Triggerfish outfits are back in the Item Shop. They each cost 1,200 V-Bucks each and come with their own unique Back Bling as well. Triggerfish is definitely a better buy, as the outfit features three styles, and the Coral Commandos Back Bling is reactive in nature.

Sing songs for the fallen with the Coral Commandos Back Bling (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

Epic Games is bringing a lot of old cosmetics back to the Item Shop, alongside many new ones such as the Cyber Infiltration Pack, Brie Larson's Locker, and even a Horizon Zero Dawn-themed bundle that features Aloy. All these cosmetics are still up for grabs in the item shop.