Twitch streamer nearly sets her house on fire live

Within the territory of live streaming on platforms like Twitch, there is always an element of the unknown and unpredictable added to the mix. Deprived of the luxuries of editing and outtakes, Twitch streamers are at the mercy of what happens in real time, and NeahRayne was a victim of one of these events.

The streamer recently went viral on r/LivestreamFails, after a clip of her putting out a fire in her room surfaced on the internet.

Twitch streamer NeahRayne nearly sets her house on fire live on stream

The clip in question took place during a casual "Pummel Party" stream where she was unaware of her surroundings. Due to a poorly placed candle, a decorative bird on her cabinet was subjected to prolonged heat, which led to its feathers catching on fire. What ensued was panic and chaos, as the streamer eventually realized that there was a fire in her room.

Swiftly turning around and swatting the flames out with her bare hands, NeahRayne managed to put out the fire, but it was a little too late. With the smoke emitting from the bird, the smoke detector in her house went off, leading to more panic, as she ran out of her room screaming with the smoking culprit.

Not the first to fall victim to fires live on stream, the incident avoided disaster, unlike a japanese streamer who managed to burn their house down in 2015 with the worst decisions ever.

The dangers of livestreaming can be overshadowed when streamers are completely engrossed in entertaining their audience, but the profession comes with its own set of hazards, as can be seen above. This, followed by swatting and other factors, proves that Twitch streamers may need to be a lot more attentive to their surroundings moving forward.

