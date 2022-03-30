"He'd definitely like her pics on Twitter": Mizkif takes a dig at JasonR during a recent OTK Schooled stream

The self-proclaimed juggernaut of Twitch, Mizkif, has finally dropped the much-awaited sixth episode of season two of the widely hyped OTK Schooled series featuring Esfand, Mia Malkova, SypherPK, RichWCampbell, PeachJars, and many more stars.

And much like every other episode, the latest one was full of entertaining and enticing conversations. But what piqued the interest of many users was the streamer's subtle and thoughtfully planned dig directed at JasonR and the controversy revolving around the streamer.

The Valorant streamer has been the talk of the town in the streaming world yet again due to his eccentric and misogynistic behavior during his latest stream as well as his altercation with Twitch star Tarik.

Now, following the norm of publicly calling out JasonR for his actions, Mizkif took the opportunity in the latest episode of OTK Schooled to fire shots at Jason for his comments.

Mizkif fires shots at JasonR involving PeachJars in recent stream

JasonR recently received a lot of backlash on social media platforms such as Twitter because of his controversial comments during a heated debate with Tarik earlier this week.

Many popular influencers from the gaming/streaming space took to Twitter to voice their opinions, including QTCinderella. The Team SoloMid content creator shared a screenshot of one of JasonR's Twitter likes that seemingly did not align with his explanation for not playing games with female players as well as other accusations.

Now, to add to JasonR's misery, the founding member and owner of the gaming organization, One True King Network, has jumped on the bandwagon as well.

While welcoming his first guest contestant, PeachJars, to the audience for episode six of season 2 of the show, Mizkif had an elaborate and interesting introduction for the YouTuber and Twitch streamer.

"JasonR might not play games with our next guest, but he'd definitely like her pics on Twitter. Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for PeachJars!"

PeachJars reacts to her unique introduction by OTKNetwork star

PeachJars, who is also a cosplayer and VRchat girl in addition to streaming, often shares pictures on her social media accounts as well as her Twitter handle. And it is no surprise that she has gained massive interaction through them.

Interestingly, PeachJars was left surprised after finding out JasonR had liked her pictures through the introduction and stated:

Wait! He likes my picture...pictures on Twitter?! Are you serious?

As per PeachJars' reaction, it seems like she was not aware of this. Continuing the conversation, Mizkif replied to PeachJars' rhetorical question, revealing that everyone likes her pictures from either their main or alternate Twitter handles. PeachJars was tickled pink with the polite words and thanked him.

The two then proceeded to continue with the contest, which saw participation from other high-profile guests. The latest episode of the popular series was received with open arms by fans and was viewed by over 500k viewers on Mizkif's Twitch channel.

Numerous fans shared similar sentiments and did not appreciate JasonR's comments during the altercation with Tarik and took to Twitter to voice their opinions through memes.

Many individuals pointed out the contradictory statements of JasonR as well. With the entire community talking about the Valorant streamer currently, it is no surprise that Mizkif has referenced the situation in his series.

