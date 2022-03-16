From "Simp Queen" to Twitch's shining star: The unforeseen redemption of Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" is often regarded as the Queen of Twitch because of her immense popularity and fame in the industry. The variety streamer has built an empire in the streaming and content creation space in recent years.

But did you know there was a time when she was referred to as the "Simp Queen" well before she took over the purple platform?

It isn't a surprise Poki's fans are willing to go to extreme lengths for her, but there are also some individuals on the internet who deem these passionate fans of hers as "simps." Here's how the Twitch star embraced her title and shut down her critics once and for all.

How "Simp Queen" Pokimane took over Twitch

With over nine million followers, the OfflineTV star has a massive fan following on her choice of streaming platform. Alongside this, she has also garnered close to seven million subscribers on YouTube and four million followers on Twitter.

This brigade of fans would unquestionably go out of their way for her. As with any other famous streamer, Poki's fans have also never been shy about showing their love and appreciation for her. However, one cannot deny that fans do go overboard with their actions more often than not.

Images via Instagram/pokimanelol

Unsurprisingly, this did not sit well with some individuals on the internet. Many even took to social media platforms to target the streamer and her fanbase for the same.

𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚔_𝙰𝚟𝚎𝚗𝚞𝚎 @Pvrk_Avenue The fact that yall brand pokimane as your queen or simp for her is weird cause I've seen a pokimane stream and she seems like a regular ass streamer who just happens to be female.... yall are just fucking weird The fact that yall brand pokimane as your queen or simp for her is weird cause I've seen a pokimane stream and she seems like a regular ass streamer who just happens to be female.... yall are just fucking weird

asdasdas @sergei_0123 #Discord been down worse than a pokimane simp #Discord been down worse than a pokimane simp

Pokimane's redemption and rise to the top

The Twitch streamer and her fans were often ridiculed by others but they never let it get to them; on the contrary, Pokimane and her fans have embraced it over the years.

In a hilarious tweet on Valentine's Day, the Twitch star wished her "simp" army in a unique way.

pokimane @pokimanelol happy simp day 🥰 happy simp day 🥰💘

The unofficial queen of Twitch has won various prestigious personal accolades over the years, including the Twitch Streamer of the Year award at the 10th Shorty Awards. The latest addition to her wide collection is the Legacy Awards at The Streamer Awards.

The Moroccan streamer was also a featured honoree in the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 Games category. She is also one of the most-watched female Twitch streamers and it doesn't look like she'll let go of that mantle anytime soon.

