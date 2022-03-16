Ludwig's TikTok editor Radstads claims an executive at Twitch stole his work and blocked him on Twitter

The shocking Twitter conversation thread seemed to gain a lot of traction after Radstads, one of YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig's TikTok editors, claimed that a high-ranking executive at Twitch had stolen his work and republished it on different social media platforms.

Following his exposure, Christian Bishop, the Director at Twitch Properties, blocked the TikTok editor and ceased all communications regarding the topic. He also made his account private for a short duration during the peak of this controversy.

Calling out the malicious action, Radstads spoke out against Bishop by saying:

"You work for Twitch and you're knowingly strealing content, so how are you not embarrassed?"

Ludwig's TikTok editor Radstads gets blocked by Twitch's executive

On March 16, 2022, Radstads' tweet started to trend on Reddit and other media platforms, where he claimed that one of the highest-ranking corporate executives had stolen his and other content creators' work.

Radstads @Radstads



Nah @bishopchristian @esports you don't just get to steal my work as well as numerous other creator's, ignore all my attempts to talk to you and THEN block me for calling you out again.You work for @Twitch and you're knowingly stealing content, how are you not embarrassed?

This was the second public callout by the editor. Back in November 2021, he tagged the official account of Esports that was seen ripping off his content. It did not receive as much traction as it did this time.

Radstads @Radstads



Yo @esports, is there any reason you, as a verified brand account, are shamelessly ripping all of the content on your Tik Tok from other accounts/creators? Like literally just downloading and reposting Tik Toks with the watermark removed and improper tagging

Instead of deleting the content, Esports uploaded more stolen content and added their watermark, claiming it to be their original content.

Radstads @Radstads



Literally doubled down on all the complaints Radstads @Radstads



As an update: Not only is @esports still just stealing content, they're now adding their own watermark banner to the tops of the stolen videos, still improperly tagging the accounts they steal from and pinning the stolen vids.Literally doubled down on all the complaints

Radstads updated audiences about his situation when he shared a screenshot of a conversation involving the head of digital at Esports - Kendryx (@Kendryx_). According to the head of digital, they doubled down on their negative stance and went on to call Radstads a "f***ing nobody."

TikTok editor sharing a conversation regarding the topic (Images via Radstad/Twitter)

Following this interaction, the TikTok editor posted advice for fellow editors who work for big-name streamers and influencers. He pleaded with them not to share their work with any other organization or its owner. He asked people to connect with him directly to support them.

Radstads @Radstads My genuine advice and plea to any of the creatives who follow me:



My genuine advice and plea to any of the creatives who follow me:

PLEASE to not work with this org or it's owner. If you're an editor or manager who was considering please dm me, I can reach out and help you find better, more reliable work instead

Streamer Ludwig was seen in the reply section of the conversation, where he directly addressed the parties against whom the allegations were presented.

Reddit reacts to Ludwig's TikTik editor's claim against Twitch official

Due to the significant outreach, several fans and audiences were seen interacting in the Reddit thread created for the topic. Some Reddit users confirmed that the TikTok profile for Esports had deleted all of the stolen content.

Some joked about how the person in the claims will lose their corporate job.

A few mentioned that Ludwig had spoken about Christian Bishop on his stream.

A tweet was posted following the debacle on Esports Organization's official Twitter handle, which sought an apology from the public. They addressed the situation and mentioned that they had messed up.

The short-lived drama ended after Esports' TikTok profile deleted all their content from the short video hosting platform.

