With almost 500k ban petitions, here's how OnlyJayus became the TikTok villian

Isabella "OnlyJayus" is a content creator who has a massive following on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. However, the 22-year-old American is one of the few content creators who has received a ban petition on Change.org, which has almost amassed five-hundred thousand signatures.

With a brand and content that borders on the controversial, Isabella has found herself surrounded by numerous controversies. Several people on multiple social media platforms have tried to cancel her due to her ironic and satire-based content.

OnlyJayus becomes TikTok's most hated creator with almost 500k ban petitions

SunnyV2, a YouTuber and content developer on the platform, focuses on documenting the life, career growth, and downfall of various well-known influencers on multiple platforms.

One of his videos focused on OnlyJayus, where SunnyV2 spoke about the controversial personality who came under fire one way or another. The video has been viewed by more than four million people and has around 180k likes.

Jayus is well known for not taking criticism well and responding to almost every hate thread she gets involved in. One of her tweets back in 2020 could be considered a starting point for her downfall, which read:

"I constantly feel like nobody actually likes me so when I see thousands of hate comments sayin - "yeah I never liked onlyjayus"; "She's so annoying"; "Jayus seems like a horrible person"; That pushed me to the edge."

This went viral, and the content creator ended up getting more hate. The hostility surrounding her amplified even more when Jayus wanted to expose a fellow content creator on TikTok who had been using her videos as an inspiration.

She hopped back on Twitter, where she tried to publicly oust the content creator, TheJonathanMoss.

Eventually, TheJonathanMoss replied to Jayus' criticism by stating that he had been referring to Google for most of his content ideas. Hearing this, Jayus' fans went against her and mentioned that she was on the wrong side.

The TikTok content creator then headed to Reddit, where she spoke about the hate she received after TheJonathanMoss responded to her claims of him stealing her content. No positive feedback was seen regarding this situation.

Six months later, another controversy surrounding the influencer started to rise and build up. An old personal message Jayus sent revealed that she used the N-word when referring to another individual.

Freekdagemini11, a fellow content creator on TikTok, responded to Jayus' actions where he said that she should educate herself as she is a role model for ten million followers.

Gender Depressed Mess @SplattershotSr I am watching a video about why OnlyJayus is so hated, and I'm waiting for the big whammy. She said some unexcusable racist things but tiktok has pedophiles, child groomers, far more racist people, people advocating for genocide etc. Like sure she's bad, but most hated tiktoker? I am watching a video about why OnlyJayus is so hated, and I'm waiting for the big whammy. She said some unexcusable racist things but tiktok has pedophiles, child groomers, far more racist people, people advocating for genocide etc. Like sure she's bad, but most hated tiktoker?

Following this, Jayus published a public apology where she was seen saying:

"There is no excuse and there are no justifications for what I said. And you guys deserve better. And when I first saw the screenshots, I didn't even think that they were real. Because I forgot how hateful and how angry of a person I used to be. And it hurts my soul knowing that I said those things."

Jayus also mentioned that she wanted to collaborate with content creators:

"Share my platform with some amazing black creators who are going to tell their story and educate others on the trauma that happens when we use this kind of language and I know that my words have consequences."

OnlyJayus planned on collaborating with another TikTok content creator, AuntKaren0. Eventually, all the plans came to a standstill when she stopped responding to AuntKaren0's emails.

AunKaren0 made a TikTok talk directly at Jayus, where she harshly mentioned how "black people are the only tokens for her to use."

Jayus privately tried to settle the drama by apologizing to AuntKaren0 by stating that she had a very chaotic schedule and ADHD, resulting in her completely forgetting about the promised collaboration.

Following this, OnlyJayus made a very emotional and enraged video on TikTok talking about the whole debacle. According to her:

"Today's episode of what are people made at me for now? Not checking my emails in a timely manner! Because I was choking and forgot to respond to an email from this creator (AuntKaren0) that wanted to collab with me, and you know, instead of hitting me up again, they made seven f***ing videos about it!"

She continued to rage and vent about this:

"Can you please leave me the f**k alone? I have a diagnosed neurological disorder that makes me forget things and procrastinate due to time blindness! I forget to eat for days!"

The incident led to her losing most of her sponsors as it spread like wildfire across social media platforms. She had a massive project planned for Netflix where Jayus would host a podcast, which, too, would get canceled.

Fans react to OnlyJayus' situation

A number of people in the YouTube comment section gave in their thoughts regarding this topic

Some seemed to sympathize with OnlyJayus:

Jayus herself was seen in the comments section praising the unbiased video and talking about her situation.

Almost all of her videos on TikTok would receive immense backlash following so many controversies attached to her profile. These back-to-back controversies and scandals resulted in OnlyJayus becoming one of the most hated content creators on TikTok.

