Forsen receives a perfectly-timed donation that predicts his death in Elden ring

Sebastian “Forsen'' was seen playing the highly acclaimed FromSoftware’s open world game Elden Ring. After beating the game in the most straightforward manner, the streamer hopped back in to beat the other optional bosses present in the game.

Progressing towards one of the optional end bosses, the streamer received a perfectly timed donation from a viewer who predicted his fate in the game. Facing the boss, the donation started a countdown after which it Forsen died to the challenging boss.

Forsen attempts to kill Malekith The Black Blade as a donation from a viewer predicts this gameplay

Earlier today, the streamer was streaming for around four hours and was stuck at one of the most challenging and agile bosses in the game called Malekith The Black Blade.

One of his viewers donated to the streamer, which was attached with a hilarious message that predicted the way the streamer would land up dying in-game. As soon as he entered the boss room, the text-to-speech donation message started off by saying:

“Here Forsen is about to die in five, four, three, two, one. He died.”

Comically, the content creator died at the exact same point where the donation message was pointed out. The message continued by saying:

“Maybe the timing of this dono (donation) was right and the chat are spamming timing OMEGALUL (Twitch emoticon). Or maybe it wasn't and they’re spamming failed dono OMEGALUL.”

The hilarious donation message concluded as it mentioned:

“Either way the time was right or not, minus ten.”

The Twitch streamer then shared his thoughts about the donation message:

“My man, it could’ve been legendary but uh, you took an insurance. Paid for insurance, literally. Big mistake. Medium sized b**ls."

The streamer was seen giggling and laughing after the donation ended. Almost every viewer in his Twitch chat was amused by the perfect timing of the message and the way it concluded.

Fans react to Forsen receiving a perfectly-timed donation

Fans and audiences on Reddit were astonished to see how precise the donation message was in predicting the way the streamer would die in the game.

The Swedish streamer was one of the first few streamers to beat the massive open-world game two weeks after its release. He was seen taking the most straightforward path, moving from one story boss to another.

Soon, he returned to play the game yet again where he had two main objectives, finishing the game by killing all the challenging optional bosses and speedrunning the game.

He was motivated to speedrun the game after watching LilAggy, a well-known Soulsborne speedrunner, successfully attempt to beat the game in under an hour.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan